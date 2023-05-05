The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
(Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.)
Atmosphere "So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously"
Blood Ceremony "The Old Ways Remain"
Burning Witches "The Dark Tower"
Rodney Crowell "The Chicago Sessions"
Currents "The Death We Seek"
Drain "Living Proof"
Galactic Empire "Special Edition"
Olivia Jean "Raving Ghost"
Durand Jones "Wait 'til I Get Over"
Emily King "Special Occasion"
Dave Lombardo "Rites Of Percussion"
Masked Marauders (McCartney/Lennon/Jagger/Dylan) "Masked Marauders"
Olivia Newton-John "Just The Two Of Us: Duets Collection"
Secret Machines "The Moth, The Lizard, & The Secret Machines"
Ed Sheeran "-(Subtract)"
Smashing Pumpkins "AUTM"
Unearth "Wretched Ruinous"
Waco Brothers "The Men That God Forgot"
Wilder Woods "Fever/Sky"
Winger "Seven"
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.