The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
(Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.)
Black Rainbows "Superskull"
Candlebox "Live At The Neptune"
Eric Clapton "Definitive 24 Nights" 6-cd/3-bluray box set
Kelly Clarkson "chemistry"
Stewart Copeland "Police Deranged For Orchestra"
Deathcollector "Death's Toll"
Albert Hammond Jr. "Melodies In Hiatus"
Ayron Jones "Chronicles Of The Kid"
Midnight Callers "Rattled Humming Heart"
Militarie Gun "Life Under The Gun"
Jason Mraz "Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride"
Nat Myers "Yellow Peril"
Bobbie Nelson and Amanda Shires "Loving You"
Portugal. The Man "Chris Black Changed My Life"
Power Trip "Live In Seattle 2018"
Tommy Prine "This Far South"
Straight No Chaser "Yacht On The Rocks"
Swans "Beggar"
Valley "Lost In Translation"
Vintage Trouble "Heavy Hymnal"
M. Ward "Supernatural Thing"
Watson Twins "Holler"
