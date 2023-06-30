The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
(Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.)
Baseball Project "Grand Salami Time"
Neko Case "Wild Creatures"
Death Ray Vision "No Mercy From Electric Eyes"
Duran Duran "Live Thanksgiving 1997"
Endemic Emerald "Renegade Soul"
Fireborn "Reflections"
Jerry Garcia "GarciaLive Vol. 20: June 18th 1982" 2-cd
Grateful Dead "Live @ RFK Stadium 06/10/73" 4-cd
The Heavy "Amen"
Jag Panzer "Hallowed"
Mackjunt. "Lowriding Singles Vol. 2"
Nothing But Thieves "Dead Club City"
Pink Stones "You Know Who"
Professor Creepshow "Cyber Eclipse"
Raven "All Hell's Breaking Loose"
Royal Thunder "Rebuilding The Mountain"
Brian Simpson "Soul Connection"
Twiztid "Green Book" 25th Anniversary deluxe reissue
Lucinda Williams "Stories From A Rock & Roll Heart"
Frank Zappa "Funky Nothingness: Unreleased 1970 tapes" 3-cd
