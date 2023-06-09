The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
(Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.)
Ray Alder "II"
Matt Berry "Kill The Wolf" 10th Anniversary deluxe reissue
Selwyn Birchwood "Exorcist"
Christine And The Queens "Paranoia, Angels, True Love"
Dead Milkmen "Quaker City Quiet Pills"
Extreme "Six"
Rob Grant "Lost At Sea"
Niall Horan "The Show"
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit "Weathervanes"
King Krule "Space Heavy"
Jenny Lewis "Joy'All"
Lightning Dust "Nostalgia Killer"
Lone Wolf "Haze Wave"
Milky Chance "Living In A Haze"
Janelle Monae "The Age Of Pleasure"
Tracy Nelson "Life Don't Miss Nobody"
Oceans Ate Alaska "Disparity"
Sara Petite "The Empress"
Ratt "Atlantic Years" box-set
Scar Symmetry "Singularity (Phase 2: Xenotaph)
Simply Red "Time"
Squid "O Monolith"
Youth Lagoon "Heaven Is A Junkyard"
