The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
(Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.)
5 Seconds Of Summer "Live: Feeling Of Falling Upwards"
Duane Betts "Wild & Precious Life"
Michael Bolton "Spark Of Light"
Bongzilla "Dab City"
Cavalera "Bestial Devastations & Morbid Visions"
Chamber "A Love To Kill For"
John Coltrane/Eric Dolphy "Evenings At The Village Gate"
Devil's Trade "Videkek Vannak Idebenn"
End Reign "The Way Of All Flesh Is Decay"
Evile "The Unknown"
Kool + The Gang "People Just Wanna Have Fun"
Lance Lopez "Trouble Is Good"
Brian May + Friends "Star Fleet Project" 40th Anniversary deluxe reissue'
Blake Mills "Jelly Road"
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real "Sticks And Stones"
Night Beats "Rajan"
Palehound "Eye Of The Bat"
Pvris "Evergreen"
Marc Ribot "Connection"
Undeath "Live....From The Grave"
Colter Wall "Little Songs"
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.