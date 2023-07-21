The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
(Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.)
Aggression Sessions "Aggression Sessions"
Blur "The Ballad Of Darren"
Cadaver "The Age Of The Offended"
Cut Worms "Cut Worms"
Greta Van Fleet "Starcatcher"
Guided By Voices "Welshpool Frillies"
Isley Brothers "Make Me Say It Again, Girl"
Johnny's Uncalled Four "Lost Album"
Nils Lofgren "Mountains"
Lori McKenna "1988"
Outer Heaven "Infinite Psychic Depths"
Oxbow "Love's Holiday"
Teskey Brothers "Winding Way"
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway "City Of Gold"
Viral Tyrant "Vultures Like You"
Voivod "Morgoth Tales"
Bella White "Among Other Things"
