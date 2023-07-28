The following is a partial list of titles being released Friday.
(Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.)
Budos Band "Frontier's Edge"
The Clientele "I Am Not There Anymore"
From Ashes To New "Blackout"
Georgia "Euphoric"
Ghost "Impera" Deluxe Box Set
Godflesh "Purge"
High Pulp "Days In The Desert"
Phoebe Hunt "Nothing Else Matters"
Billy Idol "Billy Idol/Live" Deluxe 2-CD reissue
Jessy Lanza "Love Hallucination"
Lil Uzi Vert "Pink Tape"
Joni Mitchell "Live At Newport 2022"
Mutoid Man "Mutants"
Mustangs Of The West "Sea Of Heartbreak"
Panzerchrist "Last Of A Kind"
Post Malone "Austin"
Sevendust "Truth Killer"
Signs Of The Swarm "Amongst The Low & Empty"
Skold "Seven Heads"
Susto "My Entire Life"
The Used "Toxic Positivity"
Young Dolph "Paper Route Frank"
