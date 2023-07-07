The following is a partial list of titles released Friday.
(Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.)
Bloodbound "Tales From The True North"
Julie Byrne "Greater Wings"
Converge "Jane Doe Live"
Gus Dapperton "Henge"
Endemic Emerald "Renegade Soul"
Dominic Fike "Sunburn"
Rory Gallagher "All Around Man: Live In London"
Grouplove "I Want It All Right Now"
PJ Harvey "I Inside The Old Year Dying"
The Hu "Rumble Of Thunder" deluxe 2-cd reissue
King Gizzzard And The Lizard Wizard "PetroDragonic Apocalypse"
Little Dragon "Slugs Of Love"
Local Natives "Time Will Wait For No One"
Miles Miller "Solid Gold"
Pink Spiders "Freakazoid"
Nita Strauss "Call Of The Void"
Taylor Swift "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)"
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.