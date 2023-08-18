The following is a partial list of titles being released Friday.
(Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.)
Aerosmith "Greatest Hits" 3-CD box
Cautious Clay "Karpeh"
Dead Daisies "Best Of"
Al Di Meola "All Your Life: A Tribute To The Beatles"
Rhiannon Giddens "You're The One"
Margaret Glaspy "Echo The Diamond"
Hozier "Unreal Earth"
Jenny Don't & The Spurs "Singles Roundup"
Joyner Lucas "Not Now I'm Busy"
Osees "Intercepted Message"
Pale Jay "Bewilderment"
Grace Potter "Mother Road"
Renee Rapp "Snow Angel"
Ringworm "Seeing Through Fire"
Bobby Rush "All My Love For You"
Shamir "Homo Anxietatem"
Sonic Youth "Live In Brooklyn 2011"
Josiah Soren & The Colorblind Pilots "Colorblind Pilot"
Spirit Adrift "Ghost At The Gallows"
Talking Heads "Stop Making Sense" deluxe vinyl reissue
Teddy Thompson "My Love Of Country"
Robin Trower "Twice Removed From Yesterday" 50th Anniversary deluxe reissue
Viktor Vaughn (MF Doom) "Vaudeville Villain" reissue
Richard Wright "Wet Dream" deluxe reissue
