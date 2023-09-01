The following is a partial list of titles being released Friday.
(Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.)
Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons "Kings Of The Asylum"
Coal Chamber "Loco" box set
Crow "Complete Crow" 3-CD box
Peter Frampton "Live At Royal Albert Hall 2022"
Frankie & The Witch Fingers "Data Doom"
Jethro Tull "Broadsword And The Beast" 40th Anniversary box set
King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard "Live At Red Rocks 2022" box set
Marduk "Memento Mori"
Midwxst "E3"
Coco Montoya "Writing On The Wall"
Primal Fear "Code Red"
Royal Blood "Back To The Water Below"
Sacri Monti "Live At Sonic Whip 2022"
Slowdive "everything is alive"
Stitched Up Heart "To The Wolves"
Yellowcard "Childhood Eyes"
Neil Young/Crazy Horse "Odeon Budokan 1976" vinyl only
