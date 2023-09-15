The following is a partial list of titles being released Friday.
(Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.)
Herb Alpert "Wish Upon A Star"
Corinne Bailey Rae "Black Rainbows"
Barenaked Ladies "In Flight"
Baroness "Stone"
Beck Bogart & Appice "Live 1973-1974" 4-cd box
Madison Beer "Silence Between Songs"
Briscoe "West Of It All"
Brothers Osborne "Brothers Osborne"
City Morgue "My Bloody America"
Dan + Shay "Bigger Houses"
Escape The Fate "Out Of The Shadows"
Filter "Algorithm"
K. Flay "Mono"
Demi Lovato "Revamped"
Mitski "The Land Is Unhospitable And So Are We"
Nation Of Language "Strange Disciple"
Willie Nelson "Bluegrass"
Buffalo Nichols "Fatalist"
Otep "The God Slayer"
Pretenders "Relentless"
Record Company "4th Album"
Joshua Redman "where we are"
Shakey Graves "Movie Of The Week"
Carly Simon "These Are The Good Old Days"
Corey Taylor "CMF2"
Tesseract "War Of Being"
Thirty Seconds To Mars "It's The End Of The World But It's A Beautiful Day"
Wheeler Walker Jr. "Ram"
The Who "Who's Next/Life House" deluxe Live 1971
