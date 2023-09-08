The following is a partial list of titles being released Friday.
(Compiled by Keith Coombes of Ernie November.)
Courtney Barnett "End Of The Day (music from the film Anonymous Club)"
Blackbird Angels "Solsorte"
Chemical Brothers "For That Beautiful Feeling"
Tyler Childers "Rustin' In The Rain"
Cryptopsy "As Gomorrah Burns"
Daiister "Good Time"
Yussuf Dayes "Black Classical Music"
Deeper "Careful"
The Doors "Live At The Matrix 1967" 3-cd
Dying Fetus "Make Them Beg For Death"
Fleetwood Mac "Rumours Live 1977"
The Flower Kings "Look At You Now"
Glorious Sons "Glory"
Handsome Family "Hollow"
Hurricane "Reconneceted"
Carly Rae Jepsen "The Loveliest Time"
Logan Ledger "Golden State"
George Lynch "Guitars At The End Of The World"
Motionless In White "Scoring The End Of The World" deluxe reissue
Joan Osborne "Nobody Owns You"
Graham Parker "Last Chance To Learn The Twist"
Art Pepper "New York Album 1979"
Olivia Rodriguez "Guts"
Allison Russell "The Returner"
Saliva "Revelation"
Nick Shoulders "All Bad"
Steeldrivers "Tougher Than Nails"
Steep Canyon Rangers "Morning Shift"
String Cheese Incident "Lend Me A Hand"
Jonathan Wilson "Eat The Worm"
