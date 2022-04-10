Walk into Wyoming Wave Studios, and you’ll be met with a set of 10 rules printed and pinned to a vibrant yellow and blue wall.
Among them are “Come prepared,” “Clean up after yourself,” “Be Honest (with your producer, but most of all yourself)” and at number one on the list, “No, you can’t smoke weed in here.”
Other rules on the list echo similar standards, all of which, no matter how comedic the explanation, are in place for one simple reason: maintaining professionalism.
This isn’t a game, a joke or some one-off experiment. Co-owners Devante Anderson and Jacob Hrasky are building a headquarters for regional musicians to develop their careers, and they plan on sticking around.
“We had to take it to the next level,” Anderson said, while sitting behind the production board at Wyoming Wave. “I don’t want to say, ‘Hey, come to my studio,’ and there’s no professional value or no professional feel when I invite you in.
“This is not the time for you to come to my house and slack off or do whatever. You come to a professional place, you come handle your things in a professional manner.”
Mentors to the musicians
It’s the afternoon, and Anderson and Hrasky are rattling the ground floor beneath the Central Plaza Hotel with a new beat that, earlier that day, took Anderson about 30 minutes to construct. They’re both producers and audio engineers, making beats on their own and in collaboration.
They partnered up and opened Wyoming Wave in December, though the two have been scheming about it for years.
Just last fall, Anderson and Hrasky released their debut collaboration, “50/50,” under their hip-hop aliases VanteSlayedIt and Pocketbook Prophet. Their teamwork is evident as they lean over the Music Production Center – a small electronic box that allows them to manipulate any sounds they need, with drum pads and knobs to alter levels – and discuss the minute touches to make the track work.
They laid the groundwork to get this studio together, but it didn’t come easily. Neither of them had any idea how to start a business, so they began at square one, teaching themselves the basic business and marketing practices required to get their name out there.
Already, they have about 35 musicians that frequent the studio. The producers expect the same degree of respect from their musicians that they put forth.
“Rule number three is ‘Come prepared.’ It should only cost you $50 to record because it shouldn’t take me that long,” Anderson said. “At the same time, $50 an hour is a reasonable price. A lot of people tell me I should probably be charging $100 an hour because of quality.”
No-one is coming in to record until 3 p.m., but Anderson is adjusting the microphone in the booth. Hrasky is giving a brief tour of the one-room studio, where instruments sit against the far wall – bass and acoustic guitars, which Hrasky will play as a session musician, though each of them step in when needed.
Together, they joke that they should be charging for more than just recording and mixing services, as their days consist of more than just sitting behind the boards while musicians step in and out. They do their best to coach their clients and be transparent in how they’re producing the song. Some artists have real talent, but even the best will miss a note and fail to notice.
In a moment like this, the duo will step back and show the artist what went wrong. If the artist wants to re-record it, they’ll jump back to the section and go again.
Unfortunately, this isn’t as common a courtesy in the recording industry as one might think.
Treating musicians fairly is one of the pillars that Wyoming Wave rests on. Both Anderson and Hrasky, as well as other artists they record in their studio, have had their share of pitfalls trying to get their songs produced.
“I paid so much money in Colorado to have a couple of songs that I don’t even like to this day,” Hrasky said. “I can’t change it or fix it because that’s their policy. I didn’t know anything about them. I didn’t like anything to feel like it was being hidden from me.”
A push for professionalism creates a serious atmosphere where wasting time isn’t welcome. Though they may only be four solid months into a business, they try to carry themselves like veterans of the industry. They’ll take care of you if you take care of them (rule number six).
There are times when they have to play the role of teachers, making the extra effort to walk inexperienced musicians through each step of the process. Mainly, it’s things they wish a producer had told them when they were starting out, from how to enunciate or expand their vocals in a section, to sitting musicians down and explaining every aspect of the contract before they sign.
Both of them have experiences with not being paid after a show, hardly receiving royalties for their own song or actually losing money trying to fund their own gig.
“You’re leaving yourself a bad review,” Hrasky said, referring to studios that don’t respect their musicians. “You’re instantly setting yourself up for failure by not doing the one thing that you’re supposed to be doing.
“They’re trying to be mediocre just to get that money.”
In the last month, they’ve noticed more musicians migrating to them from northern Colorado recording studios. The majority of their clientele currently consists of rappers and hip-hop artists based in Cheyenne, but they’re looking to expand as much as they can.
Last weekend, after the most recent installment of the Battle of the Bands at The Lincoln Theatre, Hrasky approached the winners of the “Rock Band,” category, Laramie-based punk band Big Dill. They hadn’t cut a studio record since 2020, so he invited them to start working at Wyoming Wave.
Making their mark
It’s not lost on the producers what impact they can make on the city and its musicians. That’s why they don’t limit themselves to one genre. Having to produce a hip-hop track is much more easier than mixing, mastering and toying with all the instruments incorporated into a heavier rock track, but Anderson and Hrasky are willing to accept the challenge.
Plus, being flexible opens them up to more business and the potential to leave an even larger impact on the region.
Evidence of this comes in their upcoming debut show at The Louise event venue, the Wyo Music Showcase. The event is, to their knowledge, one of the first-ever rap/hip-hop shows to be held in Cheyenne.
The featured musicians are all artists that have started to record at Wyoming Wave over the past four months – rappers like Trey Wrks, 2une Godi, Compass, Young Fredrick, all of who have since earned a place on the board – a cork board of portraits pinned up near the entryway to the studio.
All of the rules pinned up in Wyoming Wave remain in effect for the musicians performing in the show. Everyone will have rehearsed at least five times, and all acts will be sober enough to give a good show.
In addition to 15-minute performances from each musician, there will also be food, drinks and a free raffle for the audience to participate in.
But the biggest relief has been the response from the community. Different businesses and organizations have reached out to give their support to Wyoming Wave, including Mary’s Mountain Cookies, who gifted them a batch of cookies with their logos designed in frosting.
“I never thought I was gonna get as much support for doing this. I just thought it was me against the world, baby. But no, I got some good colleagues,” Anderson said.
Possibly no one else is as excited for Anderson and Hrasky as the person hosting the showcase, Jazminn Jackson, owner of The Louise.
“Me and Vontae went to, I think, junior high and high school,” Jackson said. “I’ve known him for a while know. I knew that he did music, but I didn’t know that it was this big.”
When Wyoming Wave opened in December, Jackson was proud to meet them with flowers to celebrate. She’s big on supporting fellow businesses and growing the community in a new direction.
Wyoming Wave has plans to last long into the future and continue to develop their clientele and presence as a Front Range recording studio. The Louise will be right there alongside it, with Jackson planning to turn this kind of musical showcase into a monthly event.
In her view, there aren’t enough musicians getting the chance to express themselves around the city, and this event is a big step toward changing that. Jackson is particularly proud of the impact Wyoming Wave and this event will have within the local community.
“I’m just so proud of my people, of Black people doing it, making boss moves and going into their own business,” Jackson said. “I mainly wanted to host an event or collaborate with them, mainly to get the word out about music, but to also let it be known that we are out here.”
When it comes to doing something different, it’s best to refer to Wyoming Wave Studios rule number five: “Ideas are great, and I’ll consider them (but if you don’t know how to produce, STFU.)”
The Wyo Music Showcase will be held on April 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.