Making a plan to ring in the new year can be an event in and of itself.
There are a lot of events to choose from on the Front Range, and waiting until the last minute can leave you in a tricky spot. To avoid any frustration, here are some events and specials to keep on your radar as you prepare for next weekend.
Cheyenne and Greater Wyoming
There’s no more traditional way to celebrate New Year’s Eve than Cheyenne’s annual Ball Drop. With fair weather conditions expected, it should be a perfect time to gather in Civic Commons Park with friends and family.
Like last year, Visit Cheyenne elected not to host the Children’s Ball Drop that typically occurs at an earlier time for smaller celebrators that won’t make it till midnight. They are, however, planning to increase the festivities surrounding the Ball Drop starting next year, to attempt an atmosphere similar to that found in the yearly Christmas Parade.
Courtesy of Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, the Atlas Theatre will once again host the New Year's Eve Drag Showcase. The show will feature an array of performances from drag queens across the Front Range, followed by a short party once 2022 arrives.
All of the VIP section tickets are sold out, but general admission is still available at $15. Those interested in attending should hurry, as last year the event sold out, and those who planned to buy tickets at the door were turned away.
For those looking to party their way into the new year, there are several different approaches to celebrating here in Cheyenne.
Dillinger’s will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party, where guests can pay a cover fee of $15 and receive a masquerade mask, as well as a glass of champagne, which they will use to toast when the clock strikes midnight. From 8 p.m.-1 a.m., a DJ will create a dance floor atmosphere in this all new event.
Just a street over, the Paramount Ballroom is having its New Year’s White Out. In a more exclusive local celebration, a limited number of tables are available starting at $125, working in increments of two-, four-, six- and eight-person tables.
The price includes an open bar and snacks, with the biggest requirement being that everyone dress in all-white attire. Tickets are on sale, but act fast, because there aren’t many tables left.
Right next to where the ball will drop in Civic Commons Park, there will be a celebration held at Black Tooth Brewing Company. The brewery will be open until 12:30 a.m., allowing everyone in attendance to move outside and witness the ball drop when the time comes. The City Creek Band give a live performance from 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
Take a drive to Saratoga Springs for Brush Creek Ranch's New Year's Eve Bash, being held in its Saddle Barn venue. Live music, a photo booth, farm tours, dessert stations and a champagne toast will all be held in the resort venue located just outside Laramie.
Fort Collins
Anywhere one can grab a drink is going to be the hot spot for New Year’s related festivities, and taking a drive down to Fort Collins, Colorado, is no exception.
There’s are plenty of options lining the streets of Fort Collins, with several of those options coming from The Elizabeth Hotel in Old Town. Enjoy the Sunset Lounge, a rooftop jazz bar that will remain open until 2 a.m., with a live pianist playing until 1 a.m. On ground level in the adjacent alley is The Magic Rat, which will also remain open until 2 a.m.
The Lyric theater is hosting a “Double Trouble” NYE Party celebration from 6 p.m.-12:15 a.m. The event will be a “rager,” a celebration for the apocalypse featuring live music performances, dancing and movies across all three theaters.
At the Sundance Steakhouse and Saloon, attendees can participate in their annual balloon drop event with the chance to win prizes. Admission also includes champagne and a buffet.
Just outside Fort Collins, in Loveland, Colorado, is a unique alternative to a traditional New Year's Eve celebration. The annual Extreme Rodeo Challenge, held at The Ranch Events Complex, begins at 7:30 and features rodeo favorites, from saddle bronc riding to bullfighting. A party will be held for the remainder of the night at the conclusion of the rodeo.
Denver
A trip to Denver can take some planning, especially when a good night of partying is involved. The opportunity to attend Decadence, the largest electronic New Year's Eve celebration in the United States, has long passed, though the higher-priced VIP tickets are still available.
You couldn’t throw a rock without hitting someone coming either to or from a New Year’s Eve celebration in Denver; it’s only a matter of looking hard enough. Countless bars will host events, but some, in particular, stand out among the crowd.
In McGregor Square Plaza, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., there will be a block party with an open bar, live DJ and a 66-foot LED screen. Tickets for The Drop start at $100, but with the features the event offers, it’s a lot of value for the money.
Equally expensive, yet highly exclusive, with only 1,000 available tickets, is the Black Tie Party being held at Mile High Station. The event features live cover bands, a DJ, an open bar, and an overload of lights and decorations.
But some are really just looking for their fireworks fix, and when it comes to pyrotechnics, the big city brings the boom.
After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 16th Street Mall Fireworks will have two huge shows on Dec. 31, one at 9 p.m. and the other at 12 a.m.
Make Your Own Fun
When all else fails, you can roll up your sleeves and haul the New Year's Eve celebration into your own home. Host a get-together for your friends, or invite the family to gather around the television and count down as the ball slowly drops in New York City.
It’s easy to get lost in the glamour of New Year’s Eve, but keep in mind that the 8,760 hours in a year wouldn’t mean as much without the people who get us through every minute.