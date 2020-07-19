Sauyer was born June 20, daughter of Loryn and Austin Cobbley of Cheyenne.
Domonic Mathew was born July 10, son of Kaylean Martinez and Austin Majors of Cheyenne.
Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 58F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 19, 2020 @ 8:55 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.