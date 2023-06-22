ENTER-NO-HARD-FEELINGS-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Andrew Barth Feldman in Columbia Pictures “No Hard Feelings.”

 Macall Polay

In 2018, Jennifer Lawrence was 28 and one of the biggest movie stars in the world: an Academy Award-winning actress, a veteran of the “Hunger Games” franchise, alternating between prestige projects and giant action movies. But not all of those films were all that good, and Lawrence didn’t seem to be having all that much fun either. So she fired her agents and took a break to get married and have a baby. It was a smart move, because Lawrence is back, and now it’s a whole new ball game.

Last year, Lawrence produced and starred in the gritty indie film “Causeway,” by a first-time female director, Lila Neugebauer, as a veteran recovering from a traumatic brain injury. Her follow-up is a swing in the complete opposite direction, kicking up her heels in a good old fashioned sex comedy, which she also produced, “No Hard Feelings.”

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus