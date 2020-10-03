October is a great time to star gaze. The skies are frequently clear, the temperatures are tolerable and you can have dark skies for a few hours before bedtime.
October evening skies are a mixture of summer constellations still shining overhead plus dominating the western sky with the dimmer and less obvious autumn constellations also overhead and filling the eastern sky. Looking overhead and a little bit towards the west is Cygnus and Lyra, both of which contain two of the bright stars of the Summer Triangle: Deneb and Vega. Altair is the third Summer Triangle star found farther south in the sky located in Aquila.
Looking to the east of the Summer Triangle, you’ll spot the Great Square of Pegasus, and it is made up of less bright stars than you see in the Summer Triangle. Above the eastern horizon you’ll find the dim constellations of Aries, Pisces and Cetus. The brightest star in that area of sky is not really a star, it is actually Mars.
Facing north, you’ll find the Big Dipper close to the horizon and the Little Dipper about halfway up in the sky. From the Little Dipper, continuing to look overhead, you’ll find the stick house outline of Cepheus and the nearby obvious W or M shape of Cassiopeia. The brightest objects this month in order of brightness are Mars, Jupiter, Vega, Capella, Saturn, Altair, Aldebaran, Fomalhaut and Deneb.
Planets continue to put on a nice show this month with Mars being closest to Earth on Oct. 6, then reaching opposition on Oct. 13 (opposite the Sun) when it brightens to magnitude -2.6; the brightest it will be until 2035. Mars will have a spectacular pairing with the almost full moon on Oct. 2. Mars will start to fade later this month as Earth races away from our neighboring planet. Now is also a good time to watch Jupiter and Saturn start to close in on each other from now until Dec. 21 when they are only 0.1 degree apart, which will be their closest pairing since 1623 and until 2080.
We have two full moons this month, both of which are the second smallest and smallest full moons of the year. The Oct. 1 full moon is called the Harvest Moon and the full moon on Oct. 31 is called the Hunters Moon. The full moon on the 31st is also considered a Blue Moon because it is the second full moon of the month. Blue moons are uncommon because we generally have only one full moon each month. It is also unusual to have a full moon on Halloween – they generally occur every 19 years. The next full moon on Halloween is in 2039.
If you’ve never really seen the Milky Way in dark skies, this month is a great time to get that checked off your to do list. The Milky Way is our home galaxy and the area of sky we call the Milky Way is a wavy path of white light we see weaving across the winter and summer sky. Every star you see in the sky is a member of our Milky Way Galaxy. When you are looking at the Milky Way in the sky, you are looking at part of the galactic plan where the majority of our stars, gas and dust are found.
The Milky Way glows because it combines the light of billions and billions of stars too far away for us to see as individual stars. The Milky Way Galaxy is a barred spiral galaxy that is about 100,000 light years across. If you looked at our galaxy from above you would see a glowing central bulge with four spiral arms wrapped around it. Our galaxy has two major spiral arms (Perseus and Sagittarius), two smaller spiral arms and two smaller spurs. The Sun and Solar System are located off the Orion Spur, which is located between the two major spiral arms. The Milky Way is clearly visible in the evening sky from June to October, not visible at all from November through January, then is visible starting about 3 a.m. in February rising earlier each night until it rises by 10 p.m. in May.
Having a clear and moonless sky is the key to seeing the Milky Way. Pick a clear and moonless night, then get far from city lights; luckily in Cheyenne we can get somewhere pretty dark within 20-30 minutes by heading north or west. Pick a sight with clear horizons. Take binoculars if you have them; you’ll want to turn off all lights and let your eyes dark adapt for about 20 minutes. The Milky Way may be obvious already, but if it’s not, a good place to start is look to the north where you’ll see five stars that resemble a “M” or “W” on its side – you have just found the constellation Cassiopeia. In Cassiopeia, you should see the Milky Way, which looks like a faint milky ribbon of light rising from the horizon going right through that constellation.
If you look above Cassiopeia, you will see that the Milky Way continues stretching all the way to the zenith (directly overhead) where the bright stars Deneb and Altair are surrounded by the Milky Way. The Milky Way then flows downward toward the southern horizon where it widens in the teapot of Sagittarius and the stinger end of Scorpius. When you look towards Sagittarius you are looking towards the galactic center.
Some areas of the Milky Way are brighter than others and cover larger areas of the sky than others. Sometimes you’ll notice some dark patches in the Milky Way these are dark nebula that are interstellar dust clouds blocking the light from beyond. In the bright Milky Way area under Deneb in the Northern Cross you’ll see a very obvious dark nebula cutting through the Milky Way. This dark nebula is called the Great Rift.
If you look anywhere along the Milky Way through a pair of binoculars, you will see more individual stars, each of which is a star like our sun. The Milky Way region is also rich with star clusters and glowing nebula.
Our sun is only one of about 400 billion stars making up the spiral pinwheel of stars we call our galaxy. When we look at the Milky Way this month stretched across the sky, we are actually looking at our galaxy edge on from the inside. The solar system is located about 2/3 of the way out from the center of our galaxy. The constellations, which appear to be embedded in the Milky Way, are not part of that glowing light at all. In fact, they are hundreds and thousands of light years closer to us. Another great cosmic optical illusion.