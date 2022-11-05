...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Wheatland, and
Douglas.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
5 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PA High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Facilities and Weekend Manager Cody Fox retrofits new LED lights in preparation for the New Frontiers Art Show at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Photos by Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
“Mason” and “Boyd” by Bria Hammock hang on the left wall. Kimberly Bowen’s “Full Stride” and “American Pronghorn” hang vertically in the center, and, on the right, Olga Ivanov’s “Resting Lasso” and “Blooming Meadow” hang on display.
Exhibits Curator Brad Jorgensen hangs and levels framed art in preparation for the New Frontiers Art Show at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Photos by Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
“Dapples Ponies” and “Troublemakers” by Patty Stern are seen on display for the New Frontiers Art Show at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Stern uses electricity to spread the color in the background. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Framed works by Sarah Means, Janine Belletire and Lev L. Spiro hand on display for the New Frontiers Art Show at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
“Troublemakers” by Patty Stern is on display for the New Frontiers Art Show at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum in Cheyenne on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Written in the piece are the words “No heaven can be heaven if my horse isn’t there to welcome me.” Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Exhibits Curator Brad Jorgensen staples the wires holding framed art to the wall to stabilize them in preparation for the New Frontiers Art Show at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Facilities and Weekend Manager Cody Fox works on the lift to prepare for the New Frontiers Art Show at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
It’s been a long time since the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum has introduced an entirely original art show into its yearly repertoire.
With the departure of the American Plains Artist Juried Art Show & Sale last winter, the museum staff decided to do a conceptual pivot with its replacement. The New Frontiers Art Show, classified as a contemporary Western art exhibit, had fairly loose requirements for what jurors were looking for in submissions.
Even with an incomplete collection decorating the walls of the museum during setup Wednesday morning, there was distinct variety among the body of work that extended beyond the typical stylings of the more traditional invitational Western Art Show and juried Western Spirit Art Show.
“It’s hard for people to really kind of figure out what exactly (we’re) looking for with ‘New Frontiers,’” CFD Old West Museum assistant director and curator Mike Kassel said. “It’s sort of challenging the artists to start thinking outside the box. Some people are running away with it. They’re not going with the same traditional things.”
There’s more multimedia, more niche stylings and, in what Kassel said must be a museum first, some pieces of abstract art. The hope is that with more modern interpretations of the West, the museum will be able to attract a newer audience interested in Wyoming landscapes of vibrant colors and abstract realities.
Among the most creative pieces in the show is one that comes courtesy of Somayeh Faal, a graduate student at the University of Mississippi, who entered a generic paper towel roll embellished with precise water color painting. The final design amounts to yards of imagery depicting a set of waterfowl.
Though she’s been featured in the museum’s more traditional shows, Bria Hammock’s colorful animal portraiture feels right at home in the overall layout of the exhibit. Reaping the comfort of a similar kinship is the work Daniel Hachard, who was able to capitalize on his own pop art style with New Frontiers.
The Old West Museum is no stranger to fabric art, but Wyoming artist Rhonda Schmeltzer has incorporated some abstract and photographic elements into her four pieces that were selected for the show. One, in particular, “Modern Cowboy,” captures the show’s theme well.
Then there’s more traditional work, like that of Patty Stern, who crafted a series based around scenes of wild horses. Rather than a traditional backdrop, however, the horses float in a suspended space, where plumes of color burst and swirl.
Stern’s style attests to the fact that, while the final product is unequivocally “Western,” the means of approaching it were something completely unique – these multicolored ripples were formed by running an electric current through the canvas, Kassel said.
“We’re really trying to pull in a lot more of the kind of newer art scene that Cheyenne is starting to get,” marketing coordinator Hannah Butterfield said. “Especially when we talk about things like Culture X fest and all of that – really (leaning) into that subculture, while also keeping to our Western roots.”
There will also be a section of the exhibit dedicated to decorative Christmas ornaments. Some explore a world of things much stranger than traditional holiday imagery, like macabre skulls, stencils of Western firearms and delicate paper mache craftwork.
Though the opening reception was held yesterday, the New Frontiers Art Show will be open through Dec. 4. It is included with the price of general admission to the museum.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.