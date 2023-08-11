ENTER-VID-ONLY-MURDERS-BUILDING-REVIEW-MCT

From left, Andrea Martin, Steve Martin and Martin Short in Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building.”

 Patrick Harbron/Hulu/TNS

Having solved two murders already, the amateur sleuths and podcasting neighbors of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” go for a hat-trick. The latest victim is the star of a Broadway play called “Death Rattle,” and he’s a self-involved Hollywood actor played by Paul Rudd.

Directed by Oliver (Martin Short) in his triumphant return to the Great White Way, “Death Rattle” is a murder mystery. Of course it is. The play’s lead swans in late to the first day of rehearsals brandishing an inflated ego and a pile of NDAs for everyone to sign. He’s best known for his “CoBro” film franchise about a “friendly zoologist who morphs into a 20-foot cobra and helps the cops save the day.” Is he a cobra? Yeah. Is he a bro? Yeah. “That’s how you gross two bill, not with subtle — subtle doesn’t sell!” he informs Oliver, who is hoping to draw out a more complicated performance for the guy’s Broadway debut.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus