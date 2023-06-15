ENTER-ELEMENTAL-MOVIE-REVIEW-1-MCT

From left, Ember (Leah Lewis) and Wade (Mamoudou Athie) in “Elemental.”

 Pixar

It’s fairly rare that beloved animation studio Pixar makes a straightforward romantic movie — the films they produce frequently focus on family love and friendship love, but it’s not often to see a swooning love story between two individuals as we do in Peter Sohn’s “Elemental,” a kind of “Romeo and Juliet” riff featuring the forbidden love between two elements that never easily mix: fire and water.

“Elemental” is also an immigrant story, about a family forced to leave one homeland to seek a new life in a strange new place. A pre-title sequence follows Bernie (Ronnie del Carmen) and Cinder (Shila Ommi) as they arrive in Elemental City from their home in Fireland. Though the water, earth, air and fire elements share a complicated coexistence in this bustling metropolis, Bernie and Cinder don’t find warm hospitality there. As they seek shelter for their burgeoning family, Cinder pregnant, and are turned away, it harkens to the biblical story of the birth of Jesus.

