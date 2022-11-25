December means the winter solstice is coming on Dec. 21, and Wyoming has a couple of very cold and snowy months ahead.
As darkness falls, the brilliant stars of the Summer Triangle (Altair, Vega and Deneb) are still visible midway up in the western sky. A few hours later, you’ll notice Cygnus standing upright above the western horizon, where you can obviously see why there is an asterism in Cygnus known as the Northern Cross.
The bottom star of the Northern Cross is Alberio – a beautiful telescopic double star showing contrasting colors of gold and blue. High in the sky, you’ll see four stars making up the Great Square of Pegasus. In dark skies, you can spot a fuzzy spot nearby, which is the Andromeda Galaxy, the most distant objects you can see with the unaided eye. It is more than 2 million light-years from Earth.
Facing east, you will see our winter stars and constellations. Pleiades is a small glowing cluster of stars that look like a shimmering tiny dipper. They are a true cluster of stars, born out of the same nebula.
Below Pleiades, you’ll find a fiery red star known as Aldebaran, and the golden star to its left known as Capella. Aldebaran is the brightest star in Taurus, and Capella is the brightest star in Auriga.
The best-known constellation of winter is Orion, and you can easily spot the three brilliant stars marking Orion’s belt along the eastern horizon. In fact, the Belt Stars of Orion are on the celestial equator, so at least part of Orion is visible from anywhere on Earth. Gemini is also near Orion in the eastern sky.
Facing north, the Big Dipper (part of Ursa Major) is low on the horizon, with the Little Dipper about midway above the horizon and the five bright stars of Cassiopeia almost overhead.
In order of brightness, the bright objects in the December evening sky are: Jupiter, Mars, Sirius, Vega, Capella, Rigel, Procyon, Betelgeuse, Altair, Saturn, Aldebaran, Pollux, Fomalhaut and Deneb.
The Geminid meteor shower is one of the best and most reliable annual meteor shower every year and peaks on the morning of Dec. 14. Unfortunately, the last quarter moon is two days later, so a bright moon will interfere with dark skies during the peak days. But Geminids are bright, so it will still be worth watching for meteors. Try blocking out the moon with a building or tree.
The Ursid meteor shower will be best on the mornings of Dec. 22 and 23, when a thin waning crescent moon won’t interfere with the shower.
Also on display in December are five bright planets of our solar system.
Venus and Mercury are hovering low on the southwestern horizon after twilight. Start looking about 20 minutes after sunset. Then, after finding the two planets closest to the sun, look for Saturn higher in the south, brilliant Jupiter almost directly south and Mars near the eastern horizon.
By the way, on the evening of Dec. 8, if you go out about 20-30 minutes after sunset, you can see the five bright planets and the full moon stretching from the southwestern horizon to the eastern horizon.
In fact, all five bright planets will be visible through the rest of the month, with Mercury and Venus getting higher each night and eventually switching places above the horizon. Venus will continue climbing higher and will be visible in the evening through July. Mercury, however, will disappear by the beginning of January.
On Dec. 24, look for a very thin crescent moon very near Mercury about 20-30 minutes after sunset. The glowing light you see on the unlit portion of the moon is what is known as earthshine. It is light reflected from the Earth.
Also, Mercury has a close pairing with Venus on the evening of Dec. 28. They will be 1.5 degrees apart, about the width of three full moons. Look about 30 minutes after sunset.
Another highlight in December is Mars.
Mars and Earth are closest on Nov. 30, something that happens once every 26 months. A week later, on Dec. 7, Mars is at opposition and up all night in the constellation of Taurus. When Mars is at opposition (about every two years), it can become as bright as Jupiter. It will be moving closer to Pleiades all month, and at its farthest from Earth can become a modest bright – but reddish – star.
The night of Dec. 7 is a very busy night. The full moon is near Mars in the early evening, then, as it moves past Mars, the moon occults the red planet at 7:45 p.m. MST and reappears at 8:52 p.m MST. The moment of full moon occurs at 9:08 p.m. MST.
But wait, there’s more! Mars reaches opposition later that night, which occurs at 11 p.m. MST. Mars will be shining at -1.9 magnitude.
Note that stars around Mars are very colorful. You’ll easily notice the red of Mars, fiery Aldebaran and Betelgeuse. The Pleiades star cluster, and many of the stars in Orion are bluish.
Stars have different colors based on their temperatures. Red stars are cool, and blue stars are hot. On the other hand, Mars is red because its dusty surface has iron oxide in it, so it’s basically rusty.