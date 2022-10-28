Winter is on the way in Wyoming, but summer constellations are lingering in the western sky.

The constellations of Lyra, Altai and Cygnus are easy to locate by finding their bright stars, Deneb, Vega and Altair. The three stars form the Summer Triangle.


This is a monthly article provided by the Cheyenne Astronomical Society (CAS). Marcy Curran is the editor of the Cheyenne Astronomical Society’s monthly newsletter and taught astronomy at LCCC for over 20 years. She also is an editor for EarthSky.org. For further information about the CAS visit our website at killerrabbit.co.

