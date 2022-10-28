Winter is on the way in Wyoming, but summer constellations are lingering in the western sky.
The constellations of Lyra, Altai and Cygnus are easy to locate by finding their bright stars, Deneb, Vega and Altair. The three stars form the Summer Triangle.
The Northern Cross, part of Cygnus, stands upright in the west. It has a beautiful blue and gold double star located at the bottom of the cross named Albireo. East of the Summer Triangle is Pegasus, which can be easily picked out by the Great Square, outlined by four stars in the sky.
Looking toward the eastern horizon, you will find a red star, Aldebaran, which marks the eye of Taurus. Above it is the Pleiades, or Seven Sisters, a delicate glittering cluster of stars that looks like a tiny dipper. However, it is not the real Little Dipper; the Little Dipper is about halfway up in the northern sky. Finally, the Big Dipper is facing upright above the northern horizon.
There are some great planetary sights this month. When trying to distinguish between a planet and a star, remember that planets shine as a steady light, while stars twinkle.
By the way, Earth is now racing toward Mars in our orbits around the sun. We will pass by Mars in early December, so you’ll see Mars shining brightly in Taurus at magnitude -1.8. However, Jupiter is brighter shining at -2.2. You can’t miss it as the sole brightest “star” high in the southeast as night falls.
Jupiter is in the dim constellation Pisces. Our beautiful ringed planet, Saturn, is visible in the southwest and is good for evening viewing. It’s in a dim constellation called Capricornus, made up of stars that resemble an arrowhead. Look for the moon near Jupiter on Nov. 4. The moon will visit Mars on Nov. 11. And, finally, the moon visits Saturn on Nov. 29.
The brightest objects in the night sky this month are: Jupiter, Mars, Vega, Capella, Rigel, Saturn, Betelgeuse, Altair, Aldebaran, Fomalhaut and Deneb.
November offers us a great chance to view a total lunar eclipse, but you will have to stay up late or get up quite early to watch it. The total lunar eclipse is on the morning of U.S. Election Day, Nov. 8. We have not had a lunar eclipse on Election Day since Nov. 3, 1846. The next one will not occur until Nov. 3, 2218. Wow!
Eclipses happen due to the two shadows that Earth casts in space.
The umbra is the darkest and innermost portion of the shadow; the penumbra is the lighter secondary outer shadow around the umbra. Total eclipses of the moon occur when the Earth passes between the sun and a full moon, covering the moon in its umbra. Unlike total solar eclipses, which are only visible along a narrow path on the Earth; total lunar eclipses are visible from the entire hemisphere wherever the moon is above the horizon. A partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the moon passes through the Earth’s umbra shadow.
A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon only passes through the Earth’s penumbral shadow.
A total lunar eclipse does not completely darken the moon, but it can turn the moon a red, orange or copper color. This is due to refracted light in the Earth’s atmosphere; the same coloring you see during a sunrise or sunset. A partial lunar eclipse will not make the moon reddish, but you will probably notice a darkened portion on the moon. A penumbral lunar eclipse is barely noticeable.
Eclipses do not occur every month because the moon tilts 5.1 degrees to the Earth’s orbit, so the moon and sun do not fall in Earth’s shadow during every new or full moon. However, the Earth lines up perfectly with the sun and moon every 173. That is when we see an eclipse somewhere on Earth.
Generally, total lunar eclipses last for hours, with totality lasting up to 90 minutes. The eclipse we have on the morning of Nov. 8 will be in totality for 85 minutes. How dark and reddish a total eclipsed moon looks depends on several things. First, the deeper the moon passes through the umbra means a darker eclipse. How much moisture, smoke and dust are currently in our atmosphere also contributes to the darkness and color you will see during the eclipse.
Total lunar eclipses require no equipment to see, and they are completely safe to watch with your naked eye. Total lunar eclipses are relaxing to watch as you see the brightness and color of the full moon changing as it passes in and out of the Earth’s shadow. You may enjoy using binoculars, but they are not necessary to enjoy the show.
The morning of the eclipse, the moon will be high in the western sky. Eclipse times for Cheyenne are as follows: the penumbral eclipse begins at 1:02 a.m., partial eclipse begins at 2:09 a.m., total eclipse begins at 3:16 a.m., maximum eclipse (darkest) begins at 3:59 a.m., total eclipse ends at 4:41 a.m., the partial eclipse ends at 5:49 a.m., with the penumbral eclipse ending at 6:56 a.m.
The moon will set before the penumbral eclipse ends.