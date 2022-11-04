Zach Hutchinson is Audubon Rockies’ community science coordinator. He is currently located in Casper, although he plans to relocate to Cheyenne as soon as local real estate prices are realistic.
He spoke at Cheyenne Audubon’s October meeting about community science, which started out being called “citizen science.” The new name is more inclusive – you don’t have to be a U.S. citizen to participate – or be a college-educated scientist.
Zach said community science contributed to Bird Migration Explorer, https://explorer.audubon.org/. I’ll have more about this new endeavor in a future column.
Community science has also contributed data to the State of the Birds 2022 report, www.stateofthebirds.org/2022.
Most groups of birds, including our grassland birds, are still losing population, while others increased during the last couple decades. For instance, waterfowl increased because they benefitted from concentrated efforts by sporting groups, although you don’t have to be a hunter to buy a Federal Duck Stamp to contribute.
This year’s report highlights North American species that are at the “tipping point,” which means, after having lost 50% or more of their population since 1970, the report said, “These 70 species are on a trajectory to lose another 50% of their remnant populations in the next 50 years if nothing changes.”
Thirteen of those tipping point species occur in Wyoming regularly, either as residents or migrants, some considered common and others uncommon on this scale: abundant, common, uncommon, rare.
I didn’t include the species that are rare in our state in this list of 13:
Greater Sage-Grouse
Western Grebe
Rufous Hummingbird
Mountain Plover
Long-billed Dowitcher
Lesser Yellowlegs
Red-headed Woodpecker
Olive-sided Flycatcher
Pinyon Jay
Evening Grosbeak
Black Rosy-Finch
Chestnut-collared Longspur
Bobolink
The primary causes of downward population trends are:
1. Habitat loss.
2. Cats (2.6 billion birds a year).
3. Windows (624 million).
4. Vehicle collisions (214 million).
5. Industrial collisions, including wind turbines (64 million).
Zach went over the seven ways we can help birds:
1. Make windows safer day and night.
2. Keep cats indoors.
3. Reduce lawn, plant natives.
4. Avoid pesticides.
5. Drink shade-grown coffee.
6. Protect our planet from plastic (Think of waterbirds mistaking floating plastic for food.).
7. Watch birds, share what you see.
For more about each point, see www.birds.cornell.edu/home/seven-simple-actions-to-help-birds/.
“Watch birds, share what you see,” means taking part in community science. Zach said this is how we find out about population trends, range expansion, and if there are losses, we can see where in the life cycle it happens so that action can be focused.
You’ve probably heard me talk about www.eBird.org before. Birdwatchers submit lists of birds they’ve seen, anywhere and anytime, using smartphones or computers.
I can delve into the data on the website and discover 272 species have been observed at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch headquarters, 216 at Lions Park and 151 at the High Plains Grasslands Research Station, where the Cheyenne Arboretum is located.
The Christmas Bird Count is the most famous annual community science project, with this year’s being the 123rd.
Two years ago, Zach said, 80,000 people took part, counted 2,355 species (worldwide), and traveled 500,000 miles on foot, by skis and by other means. Check https://cheyenneaudubon.org/ to find out about participating in the Cheyenne count in December.
The Great Backyard Bird Count, a snapshot of where birds are in late winter, celebrated its 24th anniversary last February. In 192 countries, 384,641 people participated and 7,099 species were counted on 359,479 checklists submitted. It’s held over Presidents’ Day weekend.
Zach runs bird banding stations every summer, and people sign up to help (https://rockies.audubon.org/). Birds are caught in fine “mist nets,” and then are measured and banded.
Bird banding provides data on demographics, productivity, recruitment (adding individuals to the population) and survival – when a bird previously banded is recaptured, or a band is recovered from a dead bird.
This year, 54 species were netted at Zach’s stations. Usually, 500 new birds are banded, but this summer it was only 340, probably because the drought has affected breeding and recruitment, Zach said.
Audubon Rockies launched a new community science project last summer on the Yampa River in Colorado. People on commercial float trips, including Zach, counted birds: 55 species and 732 individual birds. Stopping for a few minutes in a calm eddy in otherwise inaccessible places to count birds will add richness to the tourists’ experiences and give science a new perspective.
There are other community science endeavors, such as iNaturalist, which is interested in plants as well as animals. Some have been very specific, such as The Lost Ladybug Project.
Consider becoming a community science participant in one or more ways.