Last month, I reported how quickly my robins moved into their favorite nest spot after the house sparrows’ unfortunate nest was removed nearby.
Well, the robins abandoned their nest after too much activity under and over it when our lawn sprinkler system was being repaired. As soon as they left, the house sparrows took over their nest. They are constantly bringing in more grass to fix it, and I think I heard young birds cheeping.
On July 26, I saw our first broad-tailed hummingbird this year in our red beebalm. She didn’t like the way it was fenced in, so I think we’ll take the fence down temporarily and keep the puppy corralled elsewhere. The same day, but earlier, I heard a broad-tailed hummingbird at 10,000 feet in the Snowy Range, so not all the hummers up there were finished with nesting.
In Riverton the week before, I stayed at the dorms at Central Wyoming College. Sleeping next to an open window, one morning I could hear the call of a goldfinch over and over — at 5 a.m. Was it a call of warning or distress?
Mark and I also did a little birding with friends up there who live next to Ocean Lake. Marta introduced us to her kingbirds, phoebes and tree swallows, but the owls were not at home.
Many bird topics come up at Cheyenne Audubon board meetings. At our July meeting, our vice president was incredulous that the U.S. Forest Service has been doing prescribed burns in June and July to reduce underbrush in the Pole Mountain area west of Cheyenne. They’ve scorched hundreds of trees where birds may have been nesting at that time of year.
The chapter has funded a transmitter for one of the birds in a white-faced ibis migration study. Among the birds captured in Wyoming was a glossy ibis — quite far from home.
We’ve also been assisting Rustin Rawlins in collecting data for NestWatch on the eight bluebird boxes he put up at the High Plains Arboretum this spring. House wrens and tree swallows are enjoying them. Maybe the mountain bluebirds will show up next year when the boxes are more weathered.
National Audubon is holding a conference in November for training and inspiring community environmental activists. It will be in Estes Park, Colorado. Getting there could be tricky that time of year, but would be an incredible experience if you want to go.
Three board members met Cidney Handy, the new Audubon Rockies staff member based in Cheyenne. She is a range ecologist for Audubon’s Conservation Ranching Initiative. She’s looking for Wyoming ranchers that would like to enroll for free who are interested in learning bird-friendly ranching practices that can bring them a premium price in the retail market.
Cheyenne Audubon board members briefly discussed the Bureau of Land Management’s calls for public comments on conservation leasing and updating sage grouse policies.
The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, headquartered in nearby Brighton, Colorado, has a lot of activities for all ages coming up. Check their website at birdconservancy.org.
I subscribe to BirdLife International’s email newsletters — birdlife.org. It is a partnership of 120 national organizations in more than 115 countries. Bad news about disappearing bird species is balanced by stories of victories. Recently, the European Union’s Parliament voted to pass the EU Nature Restoration Law. There were 140 amendments, but the final text was accepted by a margin of 36 votes out of a total of 648.
I’m not on Twitter, but I always thought it was cute — the chubby bluebird logo and calling posts “tweets.” But the new owner is changing the platform’s name to “X.” It feels like he’s targeting sweet little birds. Instead of tweeting, will people be “X-ing” things? Sounds like crossing them out.
On the other hand, ChangeX, Microsoft’s community grants program, has been providing Cheyenne Audubon with thousands of dollars for the Native Prairie Island Program for which we partner with the Laramie County Conservation District. Homeowners can call LCCD to request native plant seeds and borrow the seeder to spread them on new septic fields and other areas that need restoration.
And that brings us back to our own backyards. What are you doing for the birds? Keeping your cats indoors or in a screened outdoor catio? Using motion-activated yard lights to keep nights darker? Using bird-friendly yard and garden practices (look up Habitat Hero online)?
Are you throwing out hummingbird nectar when it gets cloudy? Make sure you provide nectar that is 1 part regular white granulated sugar to 4 parts water. No dye. No other kinds of sugar. And think about planting more red tubular flowers like red beebalm, Monarda didyma.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters