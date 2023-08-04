Tree swallow

Tree swallows moved into the new bluebird nest boxes this year at the High Plains Arboretum.

Last month, I reported how quickly my robins moved into their favorite nest spot after the house sparrows’ unfortunate nest was removed nearby.

Well, the robins abandoned their nest after too much activity under and over it when our lawn sprinkler system was being repaired. As soon as they left, the house sparrows took over their nest. They are constantly bringing in more grass to fix it, and I think I heard young birds cheeping.

Barb Gorges is the author of “Cheyenne Birds by the Month,” www.YuccaRoadPress.com. Her previous columns are at http://cheyennebirdbanter.wordpress.com. Contact her at bgorges4@msn.com.

