Winter is the most popular season for feeding birds.
Watching birds from your window is an entertaining and affordable, even educational hobby to lighten long winters. But please keep safety in mind as you apply these tips.
CleanlinessWhether you choose a tube feeder, hopper feeder (looks like a little house), cage (for blocks of seed or suet) or platform feeder, make sure it is scrubbable.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology recommends every two weeks taking feeders apart and brushing out all the detritus and washing them in a diluted bleach solution. You can use your dishwasher instead. Rinse feeders well and let dry thoroughly before refilling.
Wear gloves when handling dirty feeders or wash your hands afterwards.
Seed that gets wet can harbor mold and bird diseases. If you notice any finches with disfigured faces, it’s time to take down all your feeders for a week to temporarily disburse (social distance) the flock while you get them clean.
The one best seed—most nutritious and most popular—for our local seedeaters is black oil sunflower seed. But unless you can afford to buy hull-less, you will have moldering hulls below the feeder. If you feed one of the bird seed mixes, there are a lot of seeds in it our birds won’t eat, and they also end up making a kind of mat you’ll want to rake up regularly. At our house we hang the feeders over the patio and sweep often.
Finches like nyjer (“thistle” that doesn’t sprout) seed. It is very fine, requiring tube feeders with smaller holes or a fabric “sock.” The hulls are tiny and blow away.
If you put out suet, make sure the weather is cold to keep it from going rancid—or dripping.
Window strikesBirds have a hard time identifying glass. They see the reflection of sky and vegetation, smack into your window and die or are severely injured, becoming a snack for other animals. Or if two of your windows on opposite sides of your house line up, they may think they can fly through.
Your regular window screens can break the reflection and soften the impact. There are other strategies and stickers that can be stuck to the outside of the glass (see https://abcbirds.org/glass-collisions/stop-birds-hitting-windows/).
The easy strategy is to place your feeders within three feet of your favorite bird-watching window—or even stick a suction-cup feeder on the window itself. That way, when the sharp-shinned hawk startles your flock, none of them will be moving fast enough to hurt themselves bumping into the window.
CatsOur cats love bird-feeding season. They sit on the windowsill for hours, entranced. But if you haven’t made your felines into indoor cats yet like Lark and Lewis, please don’t feed the birds.
What about the neighbors’ cats? That’s tricky. You might be able to convince neighbors that indoor cats are safer, healthier and more fun and that they could then take up bird feeding like you.
Realistically, you are going to have to cat-proof your bird feeding station. While it is good to have cover, shrubs and trees, near your feeder so seed-eating birds can escape hawks, you don’t want it so close cats can pounce on birds feeding on the ground.
You might try encompassing the area under the feeder, where the birds feed on the ground, with a short fence—one you can step over. The idea is that while a cat can sneak up on a flock unobserved, having to leap the fence will give the birds the visual warning they need to escape.
WaterWater is another way to attract birds--if you can keep your winter birdbath clean. It also has to stand up to freezing and thawing (unless you add a heater) and it needs to be easy to remove ice from or clean, like a flexible plastic trash can lid.
Birds should be able to reach the water when perched on the rim. If there is a sloping edge or sloping rock, birds will also be able to walk in for a bath.
SquirrelsOur fox squirrels are entertaining, but they can destroy bird feeders and scarf down all your birdseed. We have a tube feeder that shuts down when any animal heavier than a finch sits on it.
Funnel-shaped barriers can be mounted on the pole below a feeder and/or placed over the top of a feeder, especially one that is hanging. Our feeders hang from the underside of our patio roof.
You can also distract squirrels by feeding them peanuts nearby.
TimingDecide how much seed you can afford. Put seed out at the times of day you are most likely to enjoy watching your feeder. Being consistent will bring the most visitors, but if your seed isn’t available, the flock will move on to one of their other regular daily stops.
More informationThe Feederwatch.org website is a fantastic free resource. You can find out what birds are seen in our area, each species’ favorite foods and the best types of feeders for eac
The Project Feederwatch season runs early November into April. See https://feederwatch.org/ to join anytime and add your sightings.
The Christmas Bird Count has a feeder-watching component too. See https://cheyenneaudubon.org/ to find out how to take part for free in the local count Dec. 18.