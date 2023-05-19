Rockwork at the Botanic Gardens

Rockwork can add interest to a garden or actually be the garden. This is the Crevice Garden outside the door to the Cheyenne Botanic Garden’s Grand Conservatory. 

 Barb Gorges

Imagine this: a blank slate, a flat 12 by 40 feet of nearly bare dirt.

The dirt looks good, nearly weed-free. One long side is backed by a concrete block wall painted black, so almost any plant by it will look good. A sidewalk edges the other long side and is backed by a red brick garage wall.

Barb Gorges, author of the book, “Cheyenne Garden Gossip,” and the blog http://cheyennegardengossip.wordpress.com, writes a monthly column about the joys and challenges of gardening on the High Plains. Contact her at bgorges4@msn.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus