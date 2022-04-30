The constellations overhead in May are dominated by Leo and Ursa Major.
Leo, the Lion, is easily identified by a large backward question mark known as the Sickle. The bright star at the bottom of the sickle is Regulus. Ursa Major, the Great Bear, is home to the well known group of stars known as the Big Dipper.
The handle of the Big Dipper curves and points to the bright orange star, Arcturus. Arcturus is the bright star in Bootes, which resembles a kite or ice cream cone. If you continue the curve from the Dipper’s handle past Arcturus, the next bright star you will see is Spica – the brightest star in Virgo.
The winter constellation Gemini is found standing upright over the western horizon. Cassiopeia looks like a “w” on the northern horizon. To the east of Bootes there is a small dim “c” of stars known as Corona Borealis. East of that, you’ll find the large but not very bright constellation of Hercules. In May, the Milky Way is hugging the horizon from the east to the north, ending up on the southwest horizon.In the May sky, the brightest stars in order of brightness are Arcturus, Vega, Capella, Procyon, Betelgeuse, Spica, Pollux and Regulus.The Eta Aquarids meteor shower peaks in the early morning hours of May 5 and can average up to 50 meteors an hour; this year they will compete with hardly any moonlight. You can watch for meteors on May 4 and May 6 as well.
This month also offers us a great chance to view a total lunar eclipse.The Earth casts two shadows that are responsible for all eclipses. The umbra is the darkest and innermost portion of the shadow; the penumbra is the lighter secondary outer shadow around the umbra. Total eclipses of the moon occur when the entire Moon passes through the Earth’s umbra and the Earth passes between the Sun and a full Moon.
Unlike total solar eclipses, which are only visible along a narrow path on the Earth, total lunar eclipses can be viewed from the entire hemisphere wherever the moon is above the horizon. A partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the moon passes through the Earth’s umbra shadow. A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the moon only passes through the Earth’s penumbral shadow.
A total lunar eclipse does not completely darken the moon but will turn it a red-orange color. The red-orange color you see during a total lunar eclipse is due to refracted light in the Earth’s atmosphere; the same coloring you see at sunrise and sunset. A partial lunar eclipse will not make the moon reddish, but you will probably notice a darkened portion on the moon. A penumbral lunar eclipse is barely noticeable.
We don’t have eclipses with every month because the moon is tilted 5.1 degrees to the Earth’s orbit so the Moon and Sun don’t fall in Earth’s shadow during every new or full moon. The perfect alignment happens roughly every 173 days – the time when the Earth lines up perfectly with the Sun and Moon – which allows us to see an eclipse somewhere on Earth.
Generally total lunar eclipses last for hours with totality lasting up to 1 hour and 30 minutes. The eclipse on the evening of May 15 will be in totality for 1 hour and 24 minutes. The hue of a total eclipsed moon depends on several things; the deeper the moon passes through the umbra means a darker eclipse. Our atmosphere makes a big difference as well. How much moisture and dust are in our atmosphere also contribute to the darkness and color you’ll see during the eclipse.
Total lunar eclipses require no equipment to see and they are completely safe to look at with your naked eye. Total Lunar Eclipses are relaxing to watch as you’ll see the the brightness and color of the full moon change as it passes in and out of the Earth’s shadow. You may enjoy using binoculars, but they are not necessary to watch the shadow move across the moon. The darkened moon will lie in the constellation of Libra.This total lunar eclipse will be visible in Africa, the Americas, Europe and French Polynesia.
The moon will be fairly low above the southeastern horizon during total eclipse. Eclipse times for Cheyenne as are follows: the penumbral eclipse begins at 7:32 p.m. but not above the horizon, partial eclipse begins at 8:27 p.m., total eclipse begins at 9:29 p.m., maximum eclipse (darkest) begins at 10:11 p.m., total eclipse ends at 10:53 p.m., the partial eclipse ends at 11:55 p.m. with the penumbral eclipse over at 12:50 a.m.