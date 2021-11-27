December means the winter solstice is coming on Dec. 21 and we are facing a couple of very cold and snowy months in Wyoming.
As darkness falls the brilliant stars of the Summer Triangle (Altair, Vega and Deneb) are still visible midway up in the western sky. A few hours later you’ll notice Cygnus standing upright above the western horizon where you can obviously see why there is an asterism in Cygnus known as the Northern Cross. The bottom star of the Northern Cross is Alberio; a beautiful telescopic double star showing contrasting colors of gold and blue.
High in the sky is the Great Square of Pegasus with the Andromeda Galaxy nearby. If you can spot the Andromeda Galaxy with the naked eye, then know you are looking at an object over 2 million light years from Earth.
Facing east you will see winter stars and constellations. Pleiades is a small glowing cluster of stars that look like a shimmering tiny dipper. Below Pleiades you’ll find a fiery red star known as Aldebaran and a golden star to its left known as Capella. The best know constellation of winter is Orion and you’ll easily spot the 3 brilliant stars marking Orion’s belt along the eastern horizon.
The Geminids is one of the best and most reliable annual meteor showers peaking this year on the morning of Dec. 14th. Unfortunately, a waxing gibbous moon will interfere with dark skies until about 3 a.m., but the brighter Geminid meteors will still be visible. The Ursid meteor showers will compete with moonlight all night, so it probably won’t be great viewing this year.
Also on display in December are the 3 bright planets Jupiter, Saturn and Venus which are all in a row above the southwestern sky as night falls. Venus is the brightest planet and lowest in the sky. Jupiter, the next brightest, is highest in the sky. Saturn is in the middle of the two, and dimmer than both. The planets are almost perfectly aligned from Dec. 15-17.
The moon will be close to Venus on the Dec. 6th, close to Saturn on Dec. 7 and will then visit Jupiter on the 8th. Mercury will join in on the fun later in December and be closest to Venus on Dec. 28.
We may have a comet reach naked eye visibility briefly in December, but comets are very unpredictable and this one probably won’t be as obvious as last year’s Comet, Neowise. Comet Leonard was discovered by astronomer Greg Leonard on January 3, 2021 at the Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona.
Comets are usually the brightest when they are closest to the Sun which for Comet Leonard will be January 3, 2022. The comet is closest to Earth on December 12, 2021 and passes fairly close Earth at the distance of 21,687,279 miles. The comet will also pass only 2,632,000 miles from Venus.
Currently the comet may be visible to the naked eye in dark skies if it reaches the expected magnitude between 5th to 3rd magnitude when the comet is closest to Earth in early December. The comet will be close to the horizon but will hopefully be visible with binoculars and could be a nice object using long exposure cameras.
Orbital calculation of Comet Leonard estimates the comet orbits the sun in about 80,000 years so this is truly once in a lifetime chance to see this comet.
As comets go, Leonard travels fairly fast at 158,084 miles per hour relative to Earth. Even though the comet is moving that fast, you won’t see it zipping across the sky. If you are observing the comet through a telescope you will be able to notice it has moved relative to surrounding stars in maybe 10 or 15 minutes.
Since the comet is moving so fast, it will move relative to stars from day to day, especially during the first part of December. On Dec. 5 the comet will be to the upper left of Arcturus about 90 minutes before sunrise looking to the east. By Dec. 10 the comet should be brighter and closer to the horizon below Arcturus at 30 minutes before sunrise.
If you can catch the comet near the eastern horizon in morning twilight on Dec. 12, it may be near peak brightness. As early as Dec. 14 the comet will be visible after sunset low in the southwest to the lower right of Venus. On Dec. 17 the comet will be below Venus about 30 minutes after sunset. On Dec. 19 the comet will still be near the horizon and below Saturn.
The comet will start quickly fading in mid December and remain low on the southwestern horizon at dusk while it moves to the southern hemisphere, quickly fading in brightness.
Currently Comet Leonard is sporting a small dust tail, but as the comet approaches the Sun it will become more active and may become brighter than predicted. The Earth crosses the comet’s orbit on Dec. 8 making it possible we see the comet brighten and the brief appearance of an anti-tail.
When the Earth crosses the orbital plane of the comet we will be viewing the comet edge-on, so the tail will narrow as the cometary particles stack up across its length, possibly making it a bit brighter. On the day before and after Dec. 9 the tail could appear like a light saber since it is pointed at us and we won’t see it fanned out.
After Dec. 9 the comet will be between us and the sun with the tail fanning out and probably brightening because sunlight scatters dust really well. Only time will tell how bright Comet Leonard will become, but it’s worth checking in often to see its progress on this voyage around the sun.