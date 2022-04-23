The last week of April is a great time to watch Venus and Jupiter in the pre-dawn sky. The two planets will make a very close approach, passing less than 0.4 degrees apart on the morning of April 30.
That is less than the width of a full moon.
From Cheyenne, Jupiter and Venus will be rise at about 4:26 a.m. The sun rises that day at 5:58 a.m. They will get to an altitude of 13 degrees above the southeastern horizon. Dawn breaks at about 5:28 a.m. Venus will be shining at magnitude -4.1, and Jupiter will be shining at magnitude -2.1. Both planets are in the constellation of Pisces. The two planets will be close enough to fit within the same field of view in a telescope, and easily visible to the naked eye or in binoculars.On the morning of May 1, Venus will finally pass below Jupiter as they continue to move farther apart. You can also watch them for several days before and after their close encounter, seeing how the distance between them changes from day to day. At their closest – depending on your eyesight – they may merge into one point of light, or you may be able to see each individual planet.
This planetary pairing is known as a conjunction, which is when two or more planets appear close to each other in the sky. Their close proximity is an optical illusion because, in reality, they are millions of miles apart. When a conjunction occurs with very bright objects, they are often even noticed by people who don’t generally pay attention to the stars in the sky.
Usually, a conjunction is between planets or can occur when the Moon appears near a planet. To be considered a conjunction, they have to be within a half-degree or up to a few degrees apart. For reference, a full moon covers a half-degree of the sky. Some conjunctions can be even closer than that. In December 2020, a widely observed conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn occurred when the two planets got within 0.1 degree of each other.
The moon will be near Jupiter and Venus on April 26. A tighter grouping of the planets with the moon will be on April 27, when a very thin, waning crescent Moon, will be seen below Venus and Jupiter in the eastern sky, forming a striking, triangular conjunction. The faint planet Neptune, magnitude 7.9, will be less than 1 degree from Venus, which you might try to locate using binoculars as an additional observing challenge.
Continue to watch Venus and Jupiter on April 28 and 29 as they move closer and closer together. However, the Moon will quickly descend toward the eastern horizon, and will no longer be a part of this conjunction.
Also, remember to look for reddish Mars and creamy Saturn at the same time. They are also nearby, a little bit higher in the sky and along the horizon toward the southeast. A good way to tell the difference between a star and a planet is stars twinkle, planets do not.