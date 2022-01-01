Since January is usually a very cold month, it’s convenient that the night sky has a lot of bright stars and constellations making for quicker viewing on those frigid nights.
The western horizon has the last of Summer’s constellations with Cygnus standing upright as night begins. The Great Square of Pegasus can be found high in the western sky. On the eastern horizon you can spot the brilliant star Sirius; the brightest star visible from Wyoming. Above Sirius you’ll find the constellations of Orion, Taurus, Auriga and Gemini. Look high above them in the eastern sky for the glow of Pleiades, a gorgeous and bright star cluster.
The 3 stars that make up the Belt of Orion are easily picked out and point towards Sirius. Above the Belt Stars you can find the red star Betelgeuse marking the upper right shoulder of Orion. Betelgeuse is one of the largest stars known because it is a supergiant star that someday will go supernova. Another obvious red star nearby is Aldebaran which marks the eye of the Bull Taurus. The band of the Milky Way this month stretches from the western to eastern horizon, starting in Cygnus and ending up in Puppis.
Winter skies have the most bright stars of any season with Orion and Taurus dominating the winter constellations. There are 10 stars this month of first magnitude or brighter; in order of brightness are Sirius, Capella, Rigel, Procyon, Betelgeuse, Aldebaran, Pollux, Deneb and Regulus. The brightest planets in the evening sky are Jupiter and Saturn.
The first few days of January you’ll find four planets lined up in the southwest after sunset – from top to bottom you can see Jupiter, Saturn, Mercury and Venus. On January 3rd, a thin crescent moon will below Mercury and to the left of Venus. Venus will disappear from the evening sky a few days later and reappear in the morning sky in mid-month.
Earth is at its closest point to the Sun the first week of January at only 91,400,000 miles from the Sun which is 3,000,000 miles closer than it was in July. Even though we are closest to the Sun in January, we are currently titled away from the Sun and receiving less direct solar energy since it is winter in the Northern Hemisphere.
Pleiades is one of the jewels of the winter skies yet easy to spot. The Pleiades is a well known open cluster that catches your eye as a glowing batch of stars in the evening sky. They are certainly one of the most beautiful sights in the night sky and are often a favorite of astrophotographers, naked eye observers and observers with binoculars or a telescope. The Pleiades lie in the constellation of Taurus, the Bull, and can be seen on any clear winter night appearing as a silver or bluish glow of stars shaped like a tiny dipper. They are also visible from anywhere on Earth, but can’t be seen in May or June when it is blocked out by the Sun. The cluster has an apparent magnitude of 1.6.
The Pleiades are listed as number 45 on the Messier list of deep sky objects. The Messier Catalog is a list of over 100 star clusters, nebula and galaxies visible in the night time sky. The Pleiades are visible in the late autumn evening sky and pass overhead during winter evenings.
The Pleiades, also known as the Seven Sisters, were admired by ancient cultures such as the Greeks, Romans, Chinese, Hindus, Aztecs and Mayans. All these cultures have written observations and stories about Pleiades. The cluster itself has been used as an effective eye exam; the sharper the persons eyesight; the more stars the person can resolve with the unaided eye. Most individuals see 6 stars while sharp eyed observers can see 12 or 13 stars.
Long exposure astrophotos reveal at least 300 members in Pleiades, but the entire cluster contains over 3000 stars. About 25% of the stars in Pleiades are low mass brown dwarf stars. The brightest Pleiades are all well above naked eye limit and should be easy to see from a dark sight. The stars, in order of brightness, are Alcyone, Atlas, Electra, Maia, Merope, Taygete, Pleione, Calaeno and Asterope. These brightest stars are visible within a one degree field of the sky; which is twice the size of the diameter of a full moon. These bright stars are all young, hot, blue stars and span 15 lights years of space.
The entire cluster covers over 35 lights years of actual space and is spread across 2 degrees of sky as seen from Earth. The chemical usually dominant in these bright stars is ionized hydrogen with temperatures of at least 16,000 degrees Kelvin, well over twice as hot as our sun. Since there are no old red giant stars in the Pleiades, astronomers believe the Pleiades are a relatively young star cluster, maybe only 100 million years old. The Pleiades are located about 444 light years away. Since the Pleiades is an open cluster the stars will eventually disperse and move away from each other.
The Pleiades also contain reflection nebula. Long exposure photographs of the region show the brightest stars of the cluster are surrounded by a bluish nebulosity, a reflection of the color of the stars with which the nebulosity is associated. This type of reflection nebula is produced when a cloud of dust is illuminated by the light of the star it is surrounding. The dust clouds were originally thought to be remains of the giant gas and dust cloud from which the stars formed, but more recent studies reveal the nebula is simply an unrelated gas and dust cloud the star cluster is passing through. The star Merope has the most pronounced nebula of all the Pleiades.
The Pleiades are breathtaking in binoculars or wide field telescopes. Larger telescopes will not do the Pleiades justice because you won’t be able to get the entire Pleiades in your field of view. The lower the power, the better the cluster appears. The nine brightest stars form a pattern resembling a short handled dipper often leading to people mistake it for the Little Dipper. This, along with the nebulosity that surrounds the cluster, has given the Pleiades the nickname of the “Milk Dipper”. Pleiades is truly a cosmic wonder; one of the masterpieces of the universe and always worth a view.
To find the Pleiades or Seven Sisters locate the very obvious 3 belt stars of Orion and draw a line through them upwards to the red star Aldebaran in Taurus then continue that line until you run in to a tight cluster of stars – that is Pleiades.