I’m sure our Cheyenne Big Day Bird Count compiler for Cheyenne Audubon, Grant Frost, was thinking to avoid cold, nasty weather when he picked May 21 instead of May 14 for the count, but it snowed the day before anyway. Our total of 125 species is not too shabby, considering the weather was chilly, but luckily not windy.
We had several highlights during the bird count:
Red-throated loon juvenile was seen at Sloans Lake for several days before and on the count. It is considered rare in Wyoming, wintering on either coast and nesting in the Arctic.Common loon juvenile, same place.Broad-tailed hummingbird was trying to get nectar out of frozen crabapple blossoms at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens.Harris’s sparrow may winter next door in Nebraska, but is seldom seen here.Red-headed woodpeckers showed up in two locations, including a pair in one.Baltimore oriole, the eastern counterpart to our Bullock’s, came by with a female.No eagles were seen.
I came across the scan of a Wyoming Tribune Eagle article about the 1982 Big Day, which was held a week earlier than this year’s, where 40 people contributed to the count. The total number of species seen was nearly the same – 124.
The difference between species seen 1982 and 2022 was 29, a figure close to how many species were spotted in 2021, but not this year, 27. But if you look at eBird for the first three weeks of May this year in Laramie County, 185 species are listed. Some species passed through before our count day and may have still been present in smaller numbers, leading us to miss any sightings.
Aside from all the species name changes in the last 40 years, the most interesting assessment is in what species were not logged on the 1982 list, but were in 2022:
Cackling goose was split from Canada goose in 2004.Eurasian collared dove was first observed in Wyoming here in Cheyenne in 1998.Great-tailed grackle in 2003 was my first Cheyenne observation.Common raven, though they have always been reliably seen starting about 10 or 15 miles west of town, my first Cheyenne observation wasn’t until 2010.
The 1982 count lists five winter species we didn’t see this count: bufflehead (duck), rough-legged hawk, northern shrike and the dark-eyed junco, which has since been split into two subspecies – Oregon junco and gray-headed junco. Maybe they migrated earlier this year due to weather or climate change.
Evening grosbeak made the 1982 list, but it is hard to find them anywhere these days. They are listed as a globally threatened species.
Black-bellied plover and mountain plover, grassland species recorded in 1982, rarely make our count anymore, but eBird has sightings recorded for April 2020 – when everyone was out birding more than usual.
Our Big Day count area is essentially the same as our Christmas Bird Count, a 7.5-mile diameter circle centered on the state Capitol. There are more trees to attract birds than in 1982, or in 1956, when only 85 species were counted, according to early compiler May Hanesworth. But as the surrounding grasslands are built upon, mowed and invaded by free-roaming dogs and cats, the grassland birds will be harder to find.
