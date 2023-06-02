wte-20230602-todo-birdbanter

An immature summer tanager was seen at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch during the Cheyenne Big Day Bird Count. It was the first summer tanager seen, a “life bird” for several of the birdwatchers. It is rarely seen in Wyoming.

 Grant Frost

The whims and miracles of bird migration are often revealed in mid-May when the Cheyenne High Plains Audubon Society conducts its annual Big Day Bird Count.

From year to year, many of the same species show up here in Cheyenne, while each annual count also finds some new avian characters.

Grant Frost is the field trip chair and compiler of bird count results for Cheyenne–High Plains Audubon Society and a wildlife biologist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

