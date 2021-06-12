It was an exceptional spring for flowering crabapple trees all over town. Our wet weather provided moisture and no late frost killed the buds or flowers. The older trees are probably Dolgo (white) and Hopa (pink) varieties.
If you are inspired to plant a crab, look for the newer varieties that are more disease-resistant and cold hardy to Zone 4. Some are purely ornamental and some produce fruit worth preserving as jam and jelly.
Flowering shrubs have done well this spring, even lilacs, which are not reliable bloomers here.
The first shrubs to bloom in our yard, at the very end of April, were the Nanking cherries. Honeybees were soon buzzing round them. They flower before they leaf out. Some years they lose their flowers in a poorly-timed snowstorm. This year it was the house finches pinching off flowers. They could be looking for nectar. They left enough blossoms that they’ll be assured of fruit by late summer.
Our American plum bloomed white next. A bird sitting in the tree overhead planted it years ago. Since there are few plants that thrive on the north side of a house, I left it to grow, even though I didn’t know what it was until it finally fruited about three or four years ago. The clusters of five-petalled flowers showed it was in the rose family, same as apples and cherries.
Golden currants began to bloom as early as the Nanking cherries and continued much longer. They have tiny, bright yellow flowers. The birds planted one against the trunk of one of our old ash trees. You can’t get a shovel in the ground there. The other is a nursery variety, the name I didn’t record. It seems to flower more prolifically, but it also gets more sun and has less competition. Currants are edible, but we leave them for the birds. I noticed the birds have planted several more among the Nanking cherry hedge.
Viburnum lantana is another shrub the birds have planted. There’s an extensive planting of it up on the corner. It gets thick white bunches of flowers and then red fruit that ripens into deep blue. Beloved by the birds, they plant more as they go. Just dug a two-year-old sprout out of the daisies for a friend with a bare backyard.
The last shrub to bloom in our yard is the chokecherry. Just the opposite of the Nanking cherry, it leafs out before it produces its long racemes of tiny white flowers, precursors to an abundance of fruit.
Mark likes to make jelly and syrup with it, with plenty of sugar. Because it flowers later, it’s less likely to be affected by late snows. If you, like me, want it to spread and fill in an area for more privacy, be sure to avoid some of the new hybrids like ‘Sucker Punch’ that are meant to be trees.
To keep a more primitive variety of chokecherry suckering as a thick hedge and to keep berries within reach, periodically remove the stems that want to become trees.
Sally, our 15 ½-year-old Golden Retriever, and I have been walking around the neighborhood so slowly that there’s plenty of time to contemplate everyone’s front yard. I love the ones filled with flowers and thoughtful landscaping.
But it seems that each year more of the homes, built mostly in the 50s and 60s, are becoming rentals. I know for some of the houses it’s a case of the kids not ready to give up the family home after the parents are gone. But the problem is, most landlords, especially rental property businesses, and probably tenants as well, want low maintenance yards. They think those have to be turf only and are unlikely to plant more trees and shrubs. That could mean fewer crabapples blooming in 50 to 60 years.