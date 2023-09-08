When you invite friends for dinner, you don’t expect them to greet you and then say, “By the way, you have a dead crow on your front lawn.”
After dinner, I took a plastic trash bag with me and went out to investigate. It was still there — a sleek black pile of feathers.
Because Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is still going around, as well as West Nile virus, I decided I didn’t want to look closely at this bird. I used the poop bag technique, putting the bag over my hand, grasping the bird and then pulling the bag over it and tightly tying it shut. And I put the first bag into a second. Then, on the outside, I wrote the date.
If you know me, you know that dead birds go into the freezer. Next, I emailed Elizabeth Wommack, curator and collections manager at the University of Wyoming Museum of Vertebrates. She collects dead animals with spines, like birds, mammals, fish, reptiles and amphibians.
The day I was headed over to Laramie, I was packing the crow into a lunch-sized cooler with re-freezable blocks of ice when Mark said, “Take the other birds, too.”
“What other birds?” I asked.
He went to the freezer and brought back three small birds, each in their own plastic, sealable sandwich bag.
“There are no notes on these,” I said. “Where did they come from? And when?”
“I don’t know.”
This is why I always write the information down, usually on a scrap of paper I stick in the bag with the bird. It’s been at least four years since the last time we dropped off any dead birds and, apparently, our dead bird memories don’t go back even that far. They are most likely birds we found in our yard, perhaps window strike fatalities.
I found Elizabeth on campus at the Biodiversity Institute. In the intake room, I filled out a simple form while she took the crow out to examine it.
The bird was molting, and she pointed out the new feathers coming in and how worn the edges of the old feathers were. There were tiny ants around the crow’s face. Their first target is the eyes, but I had frozen them before they could do any damage. When the bird is taxidermied, the stomach contents will be recorded. Sometimes crows eat inedible things like foil, Elizabeth said.
She said it’s a hard time of year for the adults now. Molting takes lots of energy, and they also have their adult-sized children harassing them, begging for food. Plus, crows and other corvids like ravens and magpies are more susceptible to West Nile than other bird species.
The museum makes tissue samples available to researchers in the future who may determine the cause of death. The crow is a more valuable specimen than the other three birds because the location and date of collection and death are known.
One of the other birds was a Townsend’s solitaire. In (a gloved) hand, you realize how slender it is compared to its cousin, the robin. The second was an orange-crowned warbler. Elizabeth gently pushed back the grayish, yellowish feathers on its head, and you could barely see a smudge of orange.
The third bird was much easier to identify — a red crossbill. The crossed tips of the upper and lower parts of the bill are unmistakable.
But the best that can be said about these three birds is that they died in Cheyenne sometime before the day they were donated.
Elizabeth is glad to have more specimens, including game animals — or parts of them. Contact her, ewommack@uwyo.edu, to find out exactly which parts she needs.
Bird flu is still out there. On the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, you can find a map showing how many cases have been detected by state and data for each case. As of the end of August, Wyoming had 137 cases reported while surrounding states ranged from 35 (Nebraska) to 231 (Colorado). Wyoming’s most recent case listed was from Park County on July 31.
There’s more information from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only one human case of bird flu has been found so far.
To report diseased wildlife, contact the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Their website, wgfd.wyo.gov, has more information about HPAI. Search “bird flu” and look for the news article, “Game and Fish asks public for help with HPAI.”
