North American Crow

The North American crow and other corvids are more susceptible to West Nile than other bird species.

When you invite friends for dinner, you don’t expect them to greet you and then say, “By the way, you have a dead crow on your front lawn.”

After dinner, I took a plastic trash bag with me and went out to investigate. It was still there — a sleek black pile of feathers.

Barb Gorges is the author of “Cheyenne Birds by the Month,” www.YuccaRoadPress.com. Her previous columns are at http://cheyennebirdbanter.wordpress.com. Contact her at bgorges4@msn.com.

