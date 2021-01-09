There are many variables affecting the number of birds and bird species seen on the Christmas Bird Count. Weather is a big one. Dec. 19, the Cheyenne counters met up with strong winds that put a damper on small bird numbers. None of us were mean enough to shake them out of the bushes.
Count compiler Grant Frost and some of the other 13 participants were able to find a few of the missing species during count week (three days before and after the count day) when the wind moderated.
A week later the weather was “spitty” with snow squalls, reported Jane Dorn, compiler for the Guernsey – Ft. Laramie Christmas Bird Count Dec. 27. Mark and I planned to drive up and help the five participants, but over the years we’ve had iffy weather like that turn into white-knuckle driving, so we stayed home.
Although both CBCs are in southeast Wyoming, Cheyenne is 80 miles south as the crow flies and, at 6,063 feet, 1,700-1,800 feet higher than Guernsey and Ft. Laramie. The topography is different too.
As I read through Jane’s list, I could imagine where the birds were. The bald eagles and ducks would have been on Greyrocks Reservoir, which was open – unlike Cheyenne’s much smaller lakes, which were pretty much completely frozen.
The many robins and solitaires would be at Guernsey State Park, in the junipers and pines in the hills. Goldfinches, siskins and nuthatches would have congregated at feeders in Hartville and the belted kingfisher would be somewhere along the North Platte River or the Laramie River, at Fort Laramie National Historic Site or at the Oregon Trail Ruts State Historic Site. Raptors could have been anywhere – there’s a lot of unobstructed sky in the 15-mile diameter count circle.
The number of people, how long they are out counting and how much distance they cover, whether by human propulsion or vehicle, makes a difference. That’s why, if you get into the scientific use of CBC data, the bird numbers are statistically shaped by these effort factors.
The lists for both counts are combined below, Guernsey-Ft. Laramie in italic numbers for species also seen in Cheyenne, and with names and numbers in italics for species not seen in Cheyenne. The abbreviation “cw” is for birds seen “count week.”
The list starts out with one of the outstanding birds seen, the greater white-fronted goose (the forehead is white). Grant found it at Lions Park. It pays to examine every bird in a flock of Canada geese.
This individual was late in migrating from its Arctic breeding grounds. Because it is a nearly circumpolar arctic species, it would be interesting to see if any of them are found this late between breeding and wintering ranges – in the middle of Eurasia.
Cheyenne Christmas Bird Count
Dec. 19
33 species total plus 8 count week
Guernsey-Ft. Laramie Christmas Bird Count
Dec. 27
47 species total plus 3 count week
Greater White-fronted Goose: 1
Cackling Goose: 10, 48
Canada Goose: 1339, 3,387
American Wigeon: 2
Mallard: 182, 441
Domestic (White) Mallard: 1
Green-winged Teal: 53
Common Goldeneye: 3, 1
Hooded Merganser: 5
Common Merganser: 213
Wild Turkey: 75
Rock Pigeon: 145, 1013
Eurasian Collared-Dove: 81, 138
Great Blue Heron: 1, 1
Golden Eagle: 1
Northern Harrier cw
Sharp-shinned Hawk cw
Northern Goshawk cw
Bald Eagle: 7
Red-tailed Hawk: 4, 2
Rough-legged Hawk: 1, 2
Great Horned Owl: 1, cw
Belted Kingfisher: 1, 3
Downy Woodpecker: 3, 1
Hairy Woodpecker: 1
Northern Flicker: 8, 21
American Kestrel: 2, 5
Merlin: 1
Prairie Falcon cw
Northern Shrike: 1
Stellar’s Jay: 8
Blue Jay: 2, 22
Black-billed Magpie: 26, 14
American Crow: 90, 5
Common Raven: 7, 1
Horned Lark: 15
Black-capped Chickadee: 48
Mountain Chickadee: 7, 13
Golden-crowned Kinglet cw
Red-breasted Nuthatch: 6, 11
White-breasted Nuthatch: 1, 7
Pygmy Nuthatch: 1
Brown Creeper: 5
Canyon Wren: 1
Marsh Wren: 1
European Starling: 167, 181
Townsend’s Solitaire: 3, 81
American Robin cw: 541
House Sparrow: 244, 9
House Finch: 37, 60
Cassin’s Finch cw
Red Crossbill: 2
Pine Siskin: 4, 33
American Goldfinch cw: 38
American Tree Sparrow: 9, 4
Dark-eyed Junco 30, 66
Slate-colored: 9
Oregon: 5
Pink-sided: 19
White-crowned Sparrow cw: 12
Song Sparrow cw: 4
Red-winged Blackbird: 23