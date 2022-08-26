Double_Cluster.jpg

An image of the Double Cluster, which can be viewed with the naked eye, even in moderately dark conditions. Courtesy of Wikipedia

For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

September evening skies are a mixture of summer constellations dominating the western sky with the dimmer and less obvious autumn constellations in the eastern sky.

This is a monthly article provided by the Cheyenne Astronomical Society (CAS). Marcy Curran is the editor of the Cheyenne Astronomical Society’s monthly newsletter and taught astronomy at LCCC for over 20 years. She also is an editor for EarthSky.org. For further information about the CAS visit our website at killerrabbit.co.

