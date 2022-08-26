For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
September evening skies are a mixture of summer constellations dominating the western sky with the dimmer and less obvious autumn constellations in the eastern sky.
High overhead are Cygnus and Lyra, both of which contain two stars of the Summer Triangle. The third star of the Summer Triangle is farther south in Aquila. East of the Summer Triangle, you will spot the Great Square of Pegasus. The Milky Way stretches from Perseus on the northeast horizon through Cygnus overhead and flows to the southwestern horizon, where you will find Sagittarius.
Facing north, you will find Draco, Cepheus and Cassiopeia. The Andromeda Galaxy (Messier 31) is between Cassiopeia and Andromeda, and appears as a fuzzy patch easily visible to the unaided eye in dark skies. The brightest objects in September in order of brightness are Jupiter, Arcturus, Vega, Capella, Saturn, Altair, Antares, Fomalhaut and Deneb.
The autumnal equinox occurs on Sept. 23, marking when the Sun crosses the celestial equator as it moves back to the southern hemisphere.
September and October are when you might see the zodiacal lights in the morning sky. The zodiacal lights appear as a glow in the East about one to two hours before sunrise. This glow looks like a pyramid and rises about 75 degrees in the sky along the ecliptic. The ecliptic is the path the sun follows through the sky.
The Zodiacal lights are caused by the scattering of sunlight created by the dust particles that surround the Earth. They are most visible when the ecliptic is at a steep angle to the observer’s horizon. The visibility of the Zodiacal lights fluctuates throughout the year. Sometimes they glow brighter than the Milky Way. At other times, they can be faint and difficult to detect.
Now is also a great time to find the circumpolar constellations Cassiopeia and Cepheus. Circumpolar stars and constellations are ones that circle endlessly around Polaris, the North Star, and are visible all night. Whether a star is circumpolar is determined by your latitude on Earth.
On September evenings, Cassiopeia is about halfway above the northeastern horizon. It is comprised of five fairly bright stars that stands out in the sky.
Cassiopeia the Queen is one of the most ancient constellations. The Milky Way runs through Cassiopeia. The small constellation appears as a “W” or “M,” depending on the season and the time of night. To find Cassiopeia, draw a line from the star where the handle joins the Big Dipper’s bowl, then trace it through Polaris and continue on until you hit the middle star of Cassiopeia.
The center star of the “W” is Gamma Cassiopeia – an erratic variable star.
Cassiopeia was also host to a supernova explosion in 1572. This supernova was the brightest supernova ever recorded, it became brighter than Venus and was visible in daylight. It became known as Tycho’s Star after the great astronomer Tycho Brahe identified the star in its supernova and kept an accurate record of the star for 17 months, until it became too dim to see with the unaided eye.
Cassiopeia is rich in star clusters that are easily visible through binoculars. For instance, you can see Messier 52, an open cluster, lying above the tip of the “W” facing Cepheus.
In Greek mythology, Cepheus, the King, was married to the Queen of Ethiopia, Cassiopeia.
Cepheus is much dimmer than Cassiopeia, and contains five third- and fourth-magnitude stars, forming the shape of a stick house with a steep roof. On September evenings, the house looks upside down, with its peak pointing at the ground. Part of Cepheus lies in the Milky Way. To find Cepheus, draw a line through the end of the bowl of the Big Dipper – also called the Pointers – through Polaris and continue until you reach the roof of the stick house of Cepheus. Cepheus is a bit higher in the sky this month and lies to the west of Cassiopeia.
Several of the stars in Cepheus are worth mentioning. Mu Cephei is known as the Garnet Star, and is one of the reddest stars visible with the unaided eye. It lies in the middle, between the two stars making up the bottom of the stick house. Be sure to check out its ruddy color.
Delta Cephei is the prototype of the important Cepheid Variable stars. It varies in magnitude from 3.7 to 4.6. It is the bottom star of the stick house on the side facing Cassiopeia. This variable star helped astronomers crack the code to measuring cosmic distances and eventually led to the discovery that the Milky Way was only one of a countless number of galaxies.
By the way, an entire group of stars, the Cepheid variables, get their name from Delta Cephei.
Also, three of the brighter stars of Cepheus will be the pole stars 2,000, 4,000 and 6,000 years from now. This is due to precession, or the wobbling of the Earth on its axis. Over a period of 25,000 years, our axis traces out an imaginary circle on the sky. When they built the pyramids in Egypt, the North Star was a dim star called Thuban, found in the constellation Draco.
Twelve thousand years from now, the bright star Vega, in Lyra, will become our pole star.
This is a monthly article provided by the Cheyenne Astronomical Society (CAS). Marcy Curran is the editor of the Cheyenne Astronomical Society’s monthly newsletter and taught astronomy at LCCC for over 20 years. She also is an editor for EarthSky.org. For further information about the CAS visit our website at killerrabbit.co.