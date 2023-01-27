Prominent in the February evening sky are the winter constellations Orion, Gemini, Taurus, Auriga, Canis Major and Canis Minor.
Near the southwestern horizon, look for the dazzling star Sirius, the brightest star in our nighttime sky. Toward the west, you’ll find the large, but dim asterism the Great Square of Pegasus. Above the eastern horizon, the spring constellations are starting to appear. Leo is nearest the horizon, with the small and dim Cancer found about halfway between the Sickle (a backward question mark shape) of Leo and the bright twin stars of Gemini.
By the way, many people think the cold, crisp air we have this time of year is why the stars appear so bright, but the winter stars appear brighter because there are simply more bright stars than during any other season.
Also, this month, Venus and Jupiter shine brightly in the west after sunset and will be getting closer each day. Venus is the brighter of the two planets. And on Feb. 28, they will approaching a close conjunction. In fact, they will appear closest to us on the evening of March 1, when they’ll be 0.5 degrees apart (about the width of the full moon). Start looking as soon as it’s late twilight. Venus is shining at -4.0 magnitude and Jupiter at -2.1 magnitude. Both planets set about two hours after sunset. Even though they are probably too far apart to fit in the same field of view of most telescopes, they’ll easily show up in a pair of binoculars. Plus, they’ll still be close the first few days of March.
If you face south on any February evening about an hour after sunset, you will see three equally bright stars in a row. These three bright stars are a well-known group of stars in the constellation Orion that form the Belt of Orion. The Belt of Orion is located on the celestial equator – the imaginary line that divides the sky into the northern and southern celestial hemispheres.
Orion the Hunter is a big and bright constellation, and at least part of Orion is visible from any location on Earth. Orion is visible from late fall to early spring in the evening sky. Orion is an hourglass shape, with the hunter’s “shoulders” marked by the brilliant stars Betelgeuse and Bellatrix, and the “feet” marked by the brilliant stars Saiph and Rigel.
The Belt stars, from left to right, are Alnitak, Alnilam and Mintaka. The belt stars of Orion are located between 700 to 1,400 light years away from us, which means we are seeing the light from these bright stars as they existed 700 to 1,400 years ago.
The three stars are all larger and hotter than our sun. Our sun is about 865,000 miles in diameter and has a surface temperature of 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
Alnitak is a triple star system and is the eastern star in the Belt of Orion. The star system is located about 736 light years from Earth and is 100,000 times more luminous than our sun. The combined magnitude of the system is 1.72.
The primary star is a close binary star composed of a blue supergiant and a blue dwarf. The supergiant is about 27 times more massive than our sun and has a diameter 19 times that of the sun. It is the brightest blue supergiant known, with a luminosity 180,000 times that of the sun. The blue dwarf has a mass about 19 times that of the sun, with a diameter about seven times the diameter of the sun. The third star in the Alnitak system is a fourth-magnitude star that orbits the main pair of stars in a period of 1,500 years. Alnitak is located near the famous Horsehead Nebula in Orion.
Alnilam is the middle star in Orion’s Belt. Alnilam is located 1,340 light years away from Earth. The star is a large blue supergiant star and appears to have a magnitude of 1.7, making it the 30th brightest star in the sky. It is also the fourth-brightest star in Orion after Rigel, Betelgeuse and Bellatrix. Alnilam is a variable star, so its brightness fluctuates. Alnilam will become a red supergiant over the next million years and eventually end its life as a supernova explosion. Alnilam is about 30 times the diameter of the sun and 375,000 times more luminous.
Mintaka is the star on the right side of Orion’s Belt. It is a binary star system located more than 900 light years away. It has an apparent magnitude of 2.21. It is about 90,000 times more luminous than our sun and is 20 times more massive. The system is an eclipsing binary system; the two stars orbit each other every 5.73 days.
After finding the Belt of Orion, look for three stars forming a diagonal line below the Belt known as Orion’s Sword. The “fuzzy” star in the middle of the sword is not a star at all; it is the well-known Orion Nebula. This Nebula is visible to the unaided eye and shows its nebulous glow in binoculars. The Orion Nebula is a giant stellar nursery, where massive stars are being born and are part of the much larger Orion Molecular Cloud. Even a modest telescope can resolve the Trapezium – four young, hot stars recently born in the Orion Nebula – located in the center of the nebula.
It is interesting to note the stars making up the Belt Stars of Orion were born from the same stellar nebula and are moving through space together. That means they appeared pretty much the same in ancient times as they do now and will remain the same striking three stars in a row far in the future. Most of the stars that form our constellations aren’t traveling through space together, so over the centuries those familiar star patterns change.
Additionally, the Belt of Orion can help you locate Sirius, the brightest star in the sky. Just extend a line to the east from the belt stars and you find the dazzling Sirius, located in the constellation of Canis Major. If you extend the belt stars to the west, you will find Aldebaran, a reddish star in Taurus and part of the Hyades Star Cluster. Extend that same line farther, and you’ll find the famous star cluster known as the Pleiades. Also, Mars is currently near these two famous star clusters.