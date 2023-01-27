Prominent in the February evening sky are the winter constellations Orion, Gemini, Taurus, Auriga, Canis Major and Canis Minor.

Near the southwestern horizon, look for the dazzling star Sirius, the brightest star in our nighttime sky. Toward the west, you’ll find the large, but dim asterism the Great Square of Pegasus. Above the eastern horizon, the spring constellations are starting to appear. Leo is nearest the horizon, with the small and dim Cancer found about halfway between the Sickle (a backward question mark shape) of Leo and the bright twin stars of Gemini.

This is a monthly article provided by the Cheyenne Astronomical Society (CAS). Marcy Curran is the editor of the Cheyenne Astronomical Society’s monthly newsletter and taught astronomy at LCCC for over 20 years. She also is an editor for EarthSky.org. For further information about the CAS, visit killerrabbit.co.

