Birds and birders are in a rush during the spring.
The birds are hurrying to get from their wintering grounds to their breeding grounds. But fall birding is as leisurely as that of the birds’ migration south.
On the fourth Saturday in October, the Cheyenne Audubon field trip was to Fossil Creek Reservoir Natural Area, Ft. Collins, Colorado, about 45 miles south of Cheyenne.
A reservoir during migration season is the avian equivalent of a truck stop, a crossroads with each species having its own itinerary. Birders are looking for the most interesting birds, the most exotic license plates.
Since ducks, geese and other water birds placidly rest or feed (unless a bald eagle passes by), every birder gets a chance to look through a spotting scope at them. We had five scopes on this trip.
We were dismayed to see the low water level. Much of the reservoir was mudflats with Fossil Creek trickling from pond to pond. Then we realized there were four kinds of shorebirds probing in the mud.
American avocets, shorebirds, waded in shallow water. These birds of the western Great Plains are ghostly white with black wings by the time they head south for a winter mostly on beaches, including those in southern U.S. and Mexico. In spring they have cinnamon-pink heads and necks.
No need for special optics to enjoy the many American white pelicans we saw, also white with black wing markings. With wingspans of 90 to 120 inches, they fly in lines, like geese, and sometimes spiral with thermals. Another bird of the Great Plains and Intermountain West, they head south to water that stays open so they can fish.
There were rafts of gulls, almost all ring-billed, also the most common gull around Cheyenne. It prefers to nest inland in the northern states and Canada and for winter inland in the south and along the Pacific and Atlantic coasts.
We also found a lesser black-backed gull. In winter they are most common along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, less common inland in the eastern half of the U.S. But the latest range map shows an influx into eastern Colorado. Perhaps the state tourism department invited them to make the trip from their summer homes located anywhere from Iceland to Siberia.
A raft of American coots, each bird the darkest slate gray accented with a bright white bill, was enjoying a day of rest in their migratory trip—or maybe not. Their range map (www.AllAboutBirds.org) shows some can be found year-round in a narrow strip along the east edge of the Rockies from Montana through Wyoming and Colorado.
Western grebes, dark gray from the top of their heads and down the back of their thin necks, but white from their chins to their breasts, were busy diving for small fish. They were stopping over, heading for the Pacific Coast, anywhere from Vancouver Island to Mexico. The range map shows them year-round inland in central Mexico too, but I don’t know if that’s a population of birds that doesn’t migrate or if some northern birds join the locals.
Buffleheads, small black and white ducks, were bobbing around, playing a game of one-upmanship, furiously beating their wings, “standing” on their toes to look large and menacing, while raising their crests of white, then diving. They breed up in western Canada and think much of the U.S., including Cheyenne, is a lovely place to spend the winter.
There was a handful of lesser scaup, another black and white duck, but with a pale blue bill. Breeding from Alaska down to Wyoming, they head south either for the Pacific Coast or the southern states, or even the southernmost tip of Central America, or the Caribbean. Definitely not as cold tolerant as the buffleheads.
Common mergansers, the females sporting their shaggy red-feather crests, mixed with other, sleeker, redheaded ducks, including those known as redheads, plus a few canvasbacks, distinguishable by combined forehead and bill silhouettes forming straight diagonals.
In Wyoming, common mergansers may be seen year-round. Whether the same individuals stick around all year, or the ones from farther north move down for the winter, I don’t know.
Redheads breed in Wyoming but this western species likes to go at least as far south as New Mexico.
Canvasbacks breed in central Colorado and north into Alaska, but they head south for winter, some only as far as southern Colorado.
Finally, yes, there were Canada geese and mallards, the most recognizable waterbirds. You will see their permanent flocks and the winter ducks like buffleheads—and birdwatchers—around Cheyenne reservoirs if there’s open water this winter.