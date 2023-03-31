April evening skies have the bright winter constellations of Canis Major, Canis Minor, Orion, Gemini, Taurus and Auriga shining in the western sky.

Overhead this month, you’ll find Leo easily picked out by the “sickle” that looks like a large backward question mark punctuated by the bright star Regulus. You’ll find the Big Dipper north of Leo with their backs facing each other. The handle of the Big Dipper curves around and points to the bright star Arcturus in Boötes. If you continue to follow that curve, you will run into Spica, the brightest star in Virgo.

This is a monthly article provided by the Cheyenne Astronomical Society (CAS). Marcy Curran is the editor of the Cheyenne Astronomical Society’s monthly newsletter and taught astronomy at LCCC for over 20 years. She also is an editor for EarthSky.org. For further information about the CAS, visit killerrabbit.co.

