...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
An image of the Double Cluster, which can be viewed with the naked eye, even in moderately dark conditions. Courtesy of Wikipedia
April evening skies have the bright winter constellations of Canis Major, Canis Minor, Orion, Gemini, Taurus and Auriga shining in the western sky.
Overhead this month, you’ll find Leo easily picked out by the “sickle” that looks like a large backward question mark punctuated by the bright star Regulus. You’ll find the Big Dipper north of Leo with their backs facing each other. The handle of the Big Dipper curves around and points to the bright star Arcturus in Boötes. If you continue to follow that curve, you will run into Spica, the brightest star in Virgo.
Next, if you look to the west of Leo, you’ll see a small and dim constellation called Cancer, which contains a lovely open star cluster known as the Beehive. It’s easily viewed through binoculars. At the other end of Leo is another small constellation known as Coma Berenices. This constellation also contains a lovely binocular open star cluster.
Open clusters are groups of stars that are gravitationally bound to each other and formed out of the same star-forming nebula. Open clusters generally contain dozens to hundreds of stars. Open clusters don’t have a distinct shape, but appear as a group of loosely arranged stars.
What to spot
There are 12 stars this month shining at first magnitude or brighter; in order of brightness, they are: Sirius, Arcturus, Vega, Capella, Rigel, Procyon, Betelgeuse, Aldebaran, Spica, Pollux and Regulus. The thin band of the Milky Way is visible from dark skies along the western horizon. It runs from Cassiopeia through Perseus, Auriga, Gemini, Monoceros to Canis Minor.
Venus is the dazzling bright light high in the western evening sky after sunset. Mercury appears lower in the western sky until mid-month. Mars is overhead this month and sets after midnight. Saturn is the only morning planet and remains low on the horizon.
If you want to catch — or find — a planet by the moon, look for the moon by Saturn on April 16, Venus on April 22-23 and Mars on April 25.
As mentioned above, Cancer the Crab is a dim constellation, but many stargazers know it well because it contains a beautiful star cluster. Its star cluster is known by several names: the Beehive, Praesepe or Messier 44 (M44).
If you are under dark skies, you can see the Beehive as a glint or smudge on the sky. Binoculars will turn that smudge into a swarm of stars. The star cluster covers 1.5 degrees of the sky, or three full-moon diameters. Although it shines at a fairly bright +3.7 magnitude, it’s spread over such a wide area that the light is diffused, making it difficult to see with the unaided eye. Even if you look at the Beehive through a telescope, you will not be able to see all of the 1,000 or so stars that make up the star cluster.
Finding the “Beehive”
How do you find the Beehive? It’s located halfway between some bright stars. First, find a group of stars that resembles a backward question mark. That is part of Leo the Lion and known as an “asterism”: a well-known but unofficial group of stars. The bright star that punctuates the sickle is Regulus.
Next, look to the west of Regulus for two bright stars that are close together. One of them is golden in color. Those are the Twin Stars of Gemini, and their names are Pollux and Castor.
After locating these three bright stars (Regulus, Pollux and Castor), use binoculars to scan the sky about halfway between them, and you’ll run into a glittering swarm of stars known as the Beehive.
In fact, spring is the most ideal time to see the Beehive in the evening sky. It will climb higher each evening and disappear over the western horizon in June. If you are a morning person, it will return to the morning sky in late August.
Also, the first quarter moon passes under the Beehive on April 27. So if the moon washes out the dim star cluster that night, you’ll know where to look another day after the moon moves on.
Even though the Beehive isn’t visible to the unaided eye — like another famous star cluster, the Pleiades or Seven Sisters — ancient astronomers knew it well. That’s probably because in completely dark skies, it shows as a glimmering light in the sky.
The Beehive cluster is one of the nearest open clusters to Earth and is about 577 light years away.
By the way, the Kepler Space Telescope discovered four exoplanets orbiting stars in the Beehive Cluster. As a matter of fact, the first two detected in 2012, named Pr2021b and Pf2011b, are what astronomers call hot Jupiters. This means they are massive gas giant planets and are the first two planets of that type of exoplanet to be discovered orbiting a sunlike star.
This is a monthly article provided by the Cheyenne Astronomical Society (CAS). Marcy Curran is the editor of the Cheyenne Astronomical Society’s monthly newsletter and taught astronomy at LCCC for over 20 years. She also is an editor for EarthSky.org. For further information about the CAS, visit killerrabbit.co.