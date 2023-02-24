The March evening skies offer you an obvious contrast between seasonal constellations.
The winter constellations are full of bright stars in the western half of the sky. On the other hand, the spring constellations have very few bright stars, and they fill up the eastern sky. The brightest stars in the sky this month — in order of brightness — are Sirius, Arcturus, Capella, Rigel, Procyon, Betelgeuse, Aldebaran, Pollux and Regulus. Only one of the brightest stars this month is in the spring constellations.
Why the difference in the number and brilliance of stars between the winter and spring constellations? In the winter skies, we are looking back across the nearest spiral arm of our Milky Way Galaxy. But when we look toward the spring constellations, we are looking directly up and out of the flattened disk of our spiral galaxy. Although the spring stars and constellations are sparse and don’t have many bright stars, it does give us a clearer view of objects that lie well beyond our galaxy.
The winter constellations are Orion, Taurus, Gemini, Auriga, Canis Major and Canis Minor. The spring constellations are Leo, Virgo, Cancer and Bootes. Looking north, you’ll find the Big Dipper (part of Ursa Major) midway up in the northeastern sky, and Cassiopeia low on the northwest horizon. Other northern — or circumpolar constellations — are the Little Dipper (part of Ursa Minor), Draco and Cepheus.
A special sight in the evening sky right now is our two brightest planets — Venus and Jupiter — in the west after sunset. You can’t miss them! They pop into view while the sky is still blue and transitioning to twilight.
Venus is the brightest of the two planets. You can watch the planets getting closer each day and then moving apart. The planetary pair will be closest to each other on the evening of March 1. Additionally, they’ll be pretty close to each other for several days on either side of their close conjunction.
Also, March 10-22 is a good time to watch for the Zodiacal Lights.
Look to the west after astronomical twilight. Be sure to have a dark, clear sky to see this elusive sky glow caused by sunlight reflecting off interplanetary dust. The Zodiacal Lights look like a faint cone of light stretching from the horizon to about halfway up the sky. It will be along the ecliptic — the apparent path of the sun through the sky.
By the way, spring officially arrives on March 20 at 3:25 p.m.
March offers the perfect time to find the Winter Hexagon, or the Winter Circle, in the evening sky. It’s a large and easy-to-find asterism — a well-known group of stars, but not an official constellation — consisting of seven stars.
Start by finding golden Capella, in Auriga, slightly west of your zenith — or overhead — in the sky. It’s the sixth-brightest star in the night sky. It is 42 light years away and shines at 0.08 magnitude. Capella is a system of four stars in two binary pairs. The first pair consists of two bright giant stars. Each of them is about 1,000 times larger in volume than our sun and over two times its mass. The second pair consists of two faint red dwarf stars.
Now look below and to the west of Capella for Aldebaran, the eye of Taurus the Bull. It’s a red giant about 65 light years away. It’s 80,000 times larger than our sun, twice as massive and 500 times brighter. It’s a binary system with a small faint red dwarf companion. It’s the 14th brightest star viewed from Earth, and is a variable star that shines at about 0.8 magnitude.
Next, drop down to the bottom of Orion the Hunter to find the bright star Rigel, the seventh brightest star viewed from Earth. It’s a blue-white supergiant about 800 light years away. It is 400,000 times larger than our sun, and about 30 times more massive. It shines at 0.12 magnitude, and it’s at least 120,000 times brighter than our sun. It has two companion stars.
Now look south for a really bright star. That’s Sirius in Canis Major, the Great Dog, and it’s the brightest star in the night sky. It shines at -1.44. It’s one of the closest stars to us at 8.6 light years away. It’s 10 times larger than our sun, twice as massive and 20 times brighter. Sirius is a binary star with a white dwarf companion star, Sirius B, also known as the Pup.
Above Sirius, you’ll find Procyon in Canis Minor, the Little Dog. It’s 11 light years away, and the eighth-brightest star seen from Earth, shining at 0.35 magnitude. It’s about eight times larger than our sun, one and a half times more massive, and seven times brighter. Procyon is a binary with white dwarf companion star called Procyon B.
Finally, look for two bright stars near each other above Procyon. That’s the “twin stars” of Gemini, although they don’t exactly look like twins. Pollux is the brightest of the twin stars and the 17th-brightest star in the sky at magnitude 1.14. This giant golden star is 700 times larger than our sun, twice as massive, and 40 times brighter.
Its “twin,” Castor, at 50 light years away, is one of the brightest stars in our night sky at magnitude 1.55. Castor consists of six stars in three binary pairs. Each of the two largest stars in the system are eight times larger than our sun, and over twice as massive.
So, if you connect these seven bright stars, you’ve just found the Winter Hexagon or Winter Circle. The bright star almost in the middle of the Winter Hexagon is Betelgeuse in the constellation of Orion.