The March evening skies offer you an obvious contrast between seasonal constellations.

The winter constellations are full of bright stars in the western half of the sky. On the other hand, the spring constellations have very few bright stars, and they fill up the eastern sky. The brightest stars in the sky this month — in order of brightness — are Sirius, Arcturus, Capella, Rigel, Procyon, Betelgeuse, Aldebaran, Pollux and Regulus. Only one of the brightest stars this month is in the spring constellations.

This is a monthly article provided by the Cheyenne Astronomical Society (CAS). Marcy Curran is the editor of the Cheyenne Astronomical Society’s monthly newsletter and taught astronomy at LCCC for over 20 years. She also is an editor for EarthSky.org. For further information about the CAS, visit killerrabbit.co.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus