This summer, I miss the company of our dog of 16 years, Sally, while gardening in the backyard.
One day at the end of May, I stopped to take a flower photo, crouching down at eye level, a little glad that she wasn’t around to photobomb my efforts. When I glanced off to the side, I realized I was also eye level with one of our robins, three feet away. He was watching me intently. I took his picture, and he didn’t even blink.
At least once a spring, I hear from folks who are being strafed by furious robins every time they try to use their front or back door because the robins have built their nest on the porch light and are very territorial about anyone coming near.
This is the second year we’ve had robins nesting above our back door, and where I was crouching was only a few feet away from it. We more often use the attached garage’s back door, but still, early June chores took me back and forth a lot, and the robins were courteous. I tried to return the favor, stopping whenever our paths were about to cross so as not to delay their delivery of worm meat to the young in the nest.
Serendipitously, my garden digging coincided with the robins’ hunt for food – I brought lots of tiny critters closer to the surface and watering transplants brought out the worms. Mark saw the young minutes after they fledged, and I saw one just once. I hope the neighbor’s cat didn’t get them. Sally, the bird dog would have tried. As of June 20, the robins were incubating another set of eggs.
The week before, two avian families arrived at our feeders. The only food out, besides the thistle in case a goldfinch comes by, is a chunk of suet-type stuff we stuck in one of those hanging cage feeders. A plain dark brown bird landed on the cage and stabbed at the brown stuff. There was something familiar about it, the bill, the shape – oh, baby starling! And then its two siblings and a parent showed up, and it was like watching a human family with small children visit the ice cream shop. A lot of shuffling and bumping and to-ing and fro-ing.
Millions of starlings must go through this feeding performance every year – how else could there be millions of starlings out there to perform those “murmurations,” clouds of birds performing sky-high arabesques captured on videos playing on the internet?
A few minutes later, a small, plump, light brown bird landed on the cage, fluttering its wings. Its parent quickly followed, a male house sparrow – they are the ones with the black goatees. He pecked the suet stuff and fed the slightly smaller bird. Soon, he was besieged by two more young, all three rapidly fluttering their wings, apparently the “feed me” signal. Nearly as amusing to watch was both families navigating our bird bath at the same time. Sparrow and starling shoulders bumped together.
The Swainson’s hawk pair nested again in the neighbor’s spruce tree. Every time I walk the neighborhood, I see at least one adult flying. We think the pile of sticks and whitewash in our driveway in May and early June was the adults searching one of our overhanging silver maples for the perfect nesting materials, breaking off green sticks and dropping rejects.
I was concerned that the new apartment building in the field adjacent to our neighborhood would be a problem for the hawks’ hunting, but this year, the church’s gravel parking lot is home to a new colony of ground squirrels.
On June 16, one of the young hawks was trying to perch in our trees and was getting mobbed by blue jays.
The red-breasted nuthatches returned to the nesting cavity in the mountain ash tree across the street. The mountain chickadee seems to have nested somewhere else this year – but can sometimes be heard singing.
Before our shrubs leafed out, I saw a house wren checking out a tree cavity across the alley. Now, he sings nonstop all day.
It’s hard to make myself take a walk without Sally, but there are plenty of friends and neighbors I meet when I do, including the wild animals.