Spring is when Houghton Mifflin Harcourt likes to send out bird books to review – completely forgetting that as spring migration gets going, birders have less time to read. Maybe we’ll have more time to read this year. Luckily, birding in Wyoming, without Audubon field trips, is a solitary experience perfect for ensuring huge social distances.
I’ve suggested we all get social sharing our bird sightings on the Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society group Facebook page and through the Wyobirds Google Group. By posting sightings on eBird.org, everyone can “Explore” each other’s Laramie County bird sightings.
Peterson Field Guide to Birds of North America, Roger Tory Peterson (and contributions from others), 2020, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 505 pages, $29.99.
This latest edition of the classic field guides follows the 2008 edition, the first to combine Peterson’s eastern and western guides in one book. And now the birds of Hawaii have been added.
Peterson died in 1996, so additional paintings, range map editing, etc., are the work of stellar artists and ornithologists. Bird names are updated, now showing the four species of scrub-jays, except that I heard last month it was decided to drop the “scrub” from their names.
But, to be a birder, one must regularly invest in the most up-to-date field guide.
“White Feathers: The Nesting Lives of Tree Swallows,” Bernd Heinrich, 2020, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 232 pages, $27
If anyone can make eight springs of excruciatingly detailed observations interesting, Bernd Heinrich can. He wanted to know what purpose is served by tree swallows adding white feathers to their nests.
Every spring, hour after hour, he observed the comings and goings of pairs using his nest box and noted when they brought in white feathers to line (insulate?) and cover (hiding eggs from predators?) the nest inside the box.
Or, the white feathers might only advertise that a nesting cavity is taken.
“Birdsong for the Curious Naturalist: Your Guide to Listening,” Donald Kroodsma, 2020, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 198 pages, $27
Here’s where you can find out what a tree swallow sounds like when it starts singing an hour before sunrise.
In fact, you can skip this book and learn a lot by going to the associated free website, www.Bird songForTheCurious.com. There are multiple songs for each of most songbird species, as well as ideas for collecting your own data.
The book has chapters explaining topics such as: “Why and How Birds Sing,” How a Bird Gets Its Song” and “How Songs Change over Space and Time.”
“Unflappable,” Suzie Gilbert, 2020, www.suziegilbert.com
I read the first chapter for free online, and I think it will be a very entertaining novel. Here’s the synopsis: “Wildlife rehabber Luna and Bald Eagle Mars are on a 2,300-mile road trip with her soon-to-be-ex-husband and authorities hot on their heels. What could possibly go wrong?”
“Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard,” Douglas W. Tallamy, 2019, Timber Press, 255 pages, $29.95
Tallamy first wrote “Bringing Nature Home” in 2007 where, as a professor who studies insects and ecology, he explains that it is important for all of us to plant native plants to benefit native wildlife.
Thirteen years later, Tallamy can cite a lot more research making his point: native plants support native insects, which support other native wildlife (and support us). For instance, almost all songbird species, even if they are seed eaters the rest of the year, need to feed their young prodigious amounts of caterpillars plus other insects.
These caterpillars of native butterflies and moths can’t eat just any old plant. They must chew on the leaves of the plants they evolved with – other leaves are inedible. Good news: Rarely does the associated plant allow itself to be decimated.
Native bees, except for some generalists, also have a nearly one-on-one relationship with the native nectar and pollen-producing plants they’ve evolved with. You may see bees working flowers of introduced plants, but chances are they are the introduced European honeybees.
What’s a concerned backyard naturalist to do? Become part of Tallamy’s army of gardeners converting yards and wasted spaces of America into Homegrown National Park, www.bringingnature home.net. A link on that site will take you to the National Wildlife Federation’s Native Plant Finder, which lists our local natives based on our zip codes.
It’s not necessary to vanquish every introduced plant, but we must add more natives. The best way is by replacing turf. Here in Cheyenne, the Board of Public Utilities is encouraging us to save water by replacing water-thirsty bluegrass with water-smart plantings. Plants native to our arid region (12-15 inches of precipitation annually) fit the bill perfectly – and they aid our native pollinators at the same time.
In next Sunday’s Cheyenne Garden Gossip column, I will discuss exactly how to do that.