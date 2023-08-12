The weed I dread the most is bindweed, a native of Europe and Asia. I think the seeds must travel by bird and once sprouted, they are quick to spread underground, popping up new vines that quickly engulf competing plants.
Even in the thickest vegetation you’ll suddenly notice the white mini-morning glory flowers blooming and then realize half the greenery is bindweed’s arrow-shaped leaves. Trying to unwind the vines leaves their victims somewhat tattered.
The organic method of bindweed control is to break off the vines at ground level frequently, eventually exhausting the plant. I’ve been nipping a new infestation this year nearly every other day and the leaves are staying tiny. It’s the vines that infiltrated the beebalm for weeks that have leaves two inches long. At the very least, don’t let bindweed flower and set seed.
If you choose to use a systemic herbicide in which the plant takes up the poison and sends it into the roots (versus topical that only kills the leaves), I wouldn’t blame you. But please consult an expert so that you don’t endanger people, pets, wildlife, water and the other plants.
For other weeds, it might be worth considering cutting them off at ground level rather than disturbing the soil by pulling them. Many weed seeds need light to germinate and so hoeing might disrupt the weeds in your vegetable garden, but it starts up a whole new crop — of weeds. Consider mulching with lawn cuttings or straw (not hay — it has seeds) to block the light.
The Habitat Hero gardens I tend depend on self-seeding perennials to fill in spaces. There are a few biennials, short-lived perennials and weeds that put out a rosette of leaves the first year that can be difficult to identify. By the second year, it is easier to decide what stays and what goes.
However, in early July, an unidentifiable plant as tall as me began to flower profusely at the back of the Habitat Hero garden at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens.
I took pictures and went home to page through my native plant books as well as my copy of “Weeds of the West” to no avail. So, I sent the photos to Jane and Robert Dorn. She illustrated “Vascular Plants of Wyoming” and he wrote it.
Jane suggested pulling the plant while figuring out what it was — so many flowers would indicate a lot of seeds on a plant that might be detrimental to agriculture.
Bob thought it might be a type of mullein. Common mullein is found all over, along roadsides and other disturbed areas. It’s the tall one with a rosette of big fuzzy leaves and a thick stalk covered in tiny yellow flowers that bloom one ring at a time. And there are many ornamental mulleins.
By the way, they asked, would I press the plant for future inclusion in the University of Wyoming’s herbarium?
Herbarium specimens are mounted on 11.5 x 16.5-inch sheets. Just how do you press a 5.5-foot-tall plant, plus the 1-foot-long root? You preserve only the flowering part and bend it to fit and cut a bit of stem that has a couple of leaves and save the root.
I don’t have a plant press anymore, so I inserted the plant parts between multiple layers of newspaper. That sandwich I inserted between squares of rubber-backed carpet tiles—carpet-side in, in lieu of blotter paper, allowing for some airflow so the moisture could escape. And then I laid a couple of concrete blocks on the whole thing.
Jane and Bob came a few days later to pick up the damp plant, transferring it to Bob’s plant press, a simple plywood affair.
At home, Bob dissected flowers and determined it was probably white mullein, Verbascum lychnitis, native to Europe and Asia. It’s a somewhat variable plant. Sometimes the flowers are yellow.
I uploaded my photos to iNaturalist and it also suggested white mullein. Many of their photos looked somewhat like my specimen.
Then I looked at the map locating 61 white mullein observations so far. There were a handful on the West Coast, a handful in the Midwest, one in Florida and the most in the area around Philadelphia, where it probably landed in North America.
There was only one observation in all the Rocky Mountain west, Canada to Mexico, and that was in Fort Collins, Colorado. My observation won’t show until it has been approved.
There are birds that fly up and down the Front Range during spring and fall migration. A seed may have dropped off, or out of, a bird coming up from Colorado, if digestion didn’t harm the seed.
I expect in a few years, white mullein will be joining our common mullein along the side of the road.
