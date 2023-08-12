Bindweed

Bindweed is one of the hardest weeds to kill because it grows so fast. The arrow-shaped leaves can be hard to see at first, but the white morning glory-type flowers are not.

 Barb Gorges

The weed I dread the most is bindweed, a native of Europe and Asia. I think the seeds must travel by bird and once sprouted, they are quick to spread underground, popping up new vines that quickly engulf competing plants.

Even in the thickest vegetation you’ll suddenly notice the white mini-morning glory flowers blooming and then realize half the greenery is bindweed’s arrow-shaped leaves. Trying to unwind the vines leaves their victims somewhat tattered.

Barb Gorges, author of the book, “Cheyenne Garden Gossip,” and the blog http://cheyennegardengossip.wordpress.com, writes a monthly column about the joys and challenges of gardening on the High Plains. Contact her at bgorges4@msn.com.

