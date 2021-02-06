February is a busy time for those of us who enjoy a plant-filled life.
The first half of the month is overshadowed by Valentine’s Day. Did you know that 80% of American-sold cut flowers are grown in Columbia and flown here? Those growing conditions are often toxic to the environment and workers. Read about how that happened at www.BrownPoliticalReview.org, by searching for “Veriflora.”
Veriflora, a program offered through SCS Global Services, is an attempt to encourage sustainable ornamental horticulture. You are most likely to find certified plants and flowers somewhere like Whole Foods, but try The Home Depot too.
If your beloved is a gardener, try a gift certificate to a nearby or online nursery instead. Or one of the myriad garden books from Timber Press.
Winter is when gardeners gather for lectures and conferences – virtually this year. Here in Cheyenne, the 7th Annual Habitat Hero Workshop in mid-January, featuring Douglas Tallamy and two other speakers, had more than 300 people register. You can watch the recordings by using the links at www.CheyenneAudubon.wordpress.com under the “Habitat Hero” tab.
Feb. 27 is the Landscaping with Colorado Native Plants Conference, with a day’s worth of speakers. To find the speakers’ handouts from conferences dating back to 2017, visit www.landscapingwithcoloradonativeplants.wordpress.com.
Fort Collins Nursery also has its usual list of Saturday classes, now through early March: www.fortcollinsnursery.com.
February is the peak of my amaryllis collection flowering. I don’t put the plants through dormancy to try to get them to bloom at Christmas. Instead, I keep them watered and green year-round, and they naturally bloom anytime between January and April.
I now have two Phalaenopsis orchids, and their bloom schedule is similar. The new one started blooming shortly after it arrived by mail last April, and a couple flowers never dropped off. At the end of January, as I write this, they are still hanging on, surrounded by fresh blooms.
I might have hyacinth blooming by mid-month. In the fall, I buried a pot of bulbs out in the vegetable garden. I marked the calendar for Feb. 2 to dig them up and bring them in.
The geraniums I brought in last fall are also blooming, so I don’t think Mark will be thinking I need more flowers for Valentine’s Day.
February isn’t too late to buy or order seeds. Last year, seed sellers ran short trying to keep up with demand – one garden news source says the pandemic encouraged 16 million people to garden for the first time last spring. Everyone should be better prepared this year.
Try the following regional online seed catalogs:
• High Desert Seed of Montrose, Colorado
• Wild Mountain Seeds of Carbondale, Colorado
• High Ground Gardens of Crestone, Colorado
• Snake River Seeds of Boise, Idaho
• Grand Prismatic Seed Company of Salt Lake City, Utah (also carries seeds for dye plants)
February is my last chance to get my winter sowing done. This is the technique well suited to cold-weather vegetables and perennial seeds, especially those that require cold treatment.
In a translucent milk jug that has been sliced horizontally just below the handle, I put wet potting soil about 3 inches deep. Seeds are planted at a depth of twice their width, and then the top of the milk jug is forced into the bottom – they are flexible, so it works. Leave the jugs on the north or east side of a wall so they don’t get too much sun.
Maybe move them into a sunnier location in late April or early May, when seedlings start popping up. No expensive lights or heat mats required. Just make sure the potting soil doesn’t dry out and that you slashed some slits in the bottoms of the jugs so that melting snow doesn’t cause all the contents to float.
Itching to spend time outside? Have any tree or shrub pruning to do?
With our lack of snow this winter, you have plenty of time to get out a measuring tape and measure your yard and plot its current accoutrements on paper. Make copies so you can sketch in different ideas for next season. I want to enlarge my front native/perennial/pollinator beds using the ergonomic shovel, Hershovel, Mark gave me for Christmas.
Finally, visit the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens conservatory. Walk through the tropical display on the first floor, following the arrows. The humidity will feel wonderful. Across the lobby in the Orangerie, continuing through March 13, is the Annual Glass Art Show, which is full of all the colors we crave in winter.