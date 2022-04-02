April evening skies have the bright winter constellations of Canis Major, Canis Minor, Orion, Gemini, Taurus and Auriga all shining in the western sky.
Overhead this month, you’ll find Leo easily picked out by the “Sickle,” which looks like a large reverse question mark punctuated by the bright star Regulus. You’ll find the Big Dipper due north of Leo, with their backs facing each other. The handle of the Big Dipper curves around and points to the bright star Arcturus in Bootes.If you continue to follow that curve, you will run into Spica, the brightest star in Virgo. If you look in front of Leo, you’ll spot a small, dim constellation called Cancer, which contains a lovely star cluster known as the Beehive that can be easily viewed through binoculars. At the other end of Leo is another small constellation known as Coma Berenices, which also contains a lovely binocular star cluster.
We have 12 stars this month of first magnitude or brighter; in order of brightness, they are: Sirius, Arcturus, Vega, Capella, Rigel, Procyon, Betelgeuse, Aldebaran, Spica, Pollux and Regulus. The thin band of the Milky Way is visible from dark skies along the western horizon, running from Cassiopeia through Perseus, Auriga, Gemini, Monoceros ending up in Canis Minor.
April has two nice planetary conjunctions. Early risers have probably been enjoying brilliant Venus in the morning sky. On April 1, you’ll see Saturn and Mars within 0.04 degrees of each other, slightly to the south and above Venus. Then, starting mid-April, early risers should watch bright Jupiter getting closer each day to brilliant Venus. They have their closest gathering on April 30, when they will be just 0.5 degrees apart. Venus and Jupiter won’t be this close again until the year 2039.
Gemini, the Twins, is an ancient constellation associated with the bright stars Castor and Pollux. Castor and Pollux represent the twins’ heads, and the stars of Gemini resemble two stick figures together with their feet stretched out toward Orion.
Castor is the more northern star of the twins. Gemini contains one Messier object, some impressive deep sky objects and has seven stars with known planets. Gemini has two meteor showers associated with it. The Geminids are an active meteor shower peaking around Dec. 13 with frequent and bright meteors. The Milky Way runs through the feet of the twins.
Castor is the alpha star in Gemini, but it is actually the second brightest star in the constellation. Pollux is slightly brighter than Castor, and there is speculation the twin stars were closer in magnitude thousands of years ago. Castor is a visual binary star system shining with a combined magnitude of 1.58. Each of the alpha binary stars are spectroscopic binaries, making them a four-star system.
All four of the Castor A and B stars are white main sequence stars that are hotter and larger than the sun. These four stars have two faint companion stars, which is an eclipsing binary star system, both of which are red dwarfs. This means that Castor is actually a system made up of six stars.
Castor is located about 51 light years away.
Pollux, a red giant star shining at 1.14 magnitude, is almost 34 light years away. It is about twice as massive as the sun, and about nine times the size of the sun.
Other named stars in Gemini are Alhena, Alzirr, Jishui, Mebsuta, Mekbuda, Propus, Tejat and Wasat.
Mebsuta marks Castor’s right leg, shining at magnitude 3.06. It is 840 light years away, and is 8,500 times more luminous than the sun, with a radius between 105-175 times that of the sun.
The star U Geminorum is a cataclysmic variable star that sits about 400 light years away. It is a binary star system with a white dwarf star orbiting closely to a red dwarf star orbit every 4 hours and 11 minutes. Around every 100 days, the star has an outburst, causing its luminosity to dramatically increase. The stars vary in brightness from 14.0 to 15.1 magnitudes, but can increase to ninth magnitude during outbursts.
The rich open star cluster Messier 35 can be found off the western foot of the twins. M35 covers an area of the sky as big as the full Moon. The cluster has an apparent magnitude of 5.3 and is about 2,800 light years from Earth. It is visible to the naked eye in dark skies as a glint on the sky and an easy target in binoculars. At 25 power in a telescope will show individual stars in this pretty open cluster.
An unusual looking nebula NGC 2392 can be found with larger telescopes in Gemini. It is also known as the Eskimo or Clown Face Nebula. It has a remarkable resemblance to a face surrounded by a fur parka.
NGC 2392 is a planetary nebula, or a spherical shell of gas ejected by aging stars, which glow from the energy radiating from the source star at the center of the nebula. The nebular has an apparent magnitude of 10.1 and is located about 2,870 light years away.
Two of our planets were discovered when they were in the constellation of Gemini. William Herschel discovered Uranus in Gemini in 1781, and Clyde Tombaugh discovered Pluto in Gemini in 1930. Pluto is now considered to be a dwarf planet.