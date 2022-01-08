Christmas 1989 was Mark’s and my first Cheyenne Christmas Bird Count and the first time we met most of the people attending the tally party afterwards.
May Hanesworth, then in her mid-80s, was the count compiler and we met at her apartment. It was a scary place for me, the mother of two boys, ages 1 and 4, because it was filled with breakable figurines of birds. But May, a retired music teacher, was not concerned, and the boys and I often visited on Cheyenne – High Plains Audubon Society business after that. Later, I learned that she and her husband, Bob, secretary of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Committee for 25 years, had had a gracious home on 8th Avenue.
When May could no longer handle the job of compiler, Jane Dorn took over. She and her husband, Robert, are the authors of “Wyoming Birds.” When Jane retired, they moved to Lingle and started the Guernsey – Fort Laramie CBC. We were planning to drive over to help this year, but both of our vehicles developed unroadworthy symptoms the day before.
Our next compiler was Greg Johnson, but he’s moved on to bigger things—he’s the CBC editor for our region. Grant Frost has the Cheyenne job now.
As the business end of the 1989 tally party got going, the Lebsack girls, maybe middle school age, took our boys into the kitchen to play. Their dad, Fred, was one of those birders who loved to geek out on subjects like the finer points of feather coloration. He died prematurely in 2011 and his widow, Judy, and his daughters now live in California.
The one person we had met previous to the tally party was Nels Sostrum, thanks to the regional Audubon director whom we knew through our old chapter in Miles City, Montana.
We always thought we would see more of Nels when he retired from the state, but he jumped straight into his other hobby, painting. And then he met Anne and through her he acquired stepchildren and step-grandchildren. I hadn’t seen him for a long time when his obituary showed up in the paper this fall. Nels’s painting of Battle Creek in the Sierra Madre Range hangs on our wall and will always remind me of birding with him.
John Cornelison was at that tally party, too. After tallying the birds, the discussion turned to electing a new chapter president. John volunteered. Mark volunteered to be vice president and me, program chair. Later, we learned that John was the founding president back in 1974.
For many years, John and his wife, Joanne, invited the chapter to hold the tally party at the Westgate community building where there is a large living room with plenty of space for tables and chairs and laying out potluck contributions. Mark and I saw John and Joanne at an event last fall and were saddened to learn of John’s death in December. The family asked that our chapter be one of two organizations receiving memorial donations.
I’m guessing that Jim and Carol Hecker were also at our first Cheyenne tally party. Jim was one of the pediatricians our boys saw at the Cheyenne Children’s Clinic. He encouraged me to drop the “Dr.” when addressing him outside the office and it took a while to do so.
When the boys were young, we had a CBC tradition to stop by mid-morning at their house to warm up, eat Christmas cookies and drink hot chocolate—and count the birds at their feeders. We still enjoy their hospitality.
In 1989 Mark and I were younger than the usual Audubon demographic. People with children spend most of their organized social time in kid-related groups. But there is something to be said for hanging out with people old enough to be your kids’ grandparents and great-grandparents, especially when the real relatives live far away. And yes, we raised two sons who are assets to the Cheyenne CBC, whenever their families’ Christmas travel schedules coincide with the date (not this year).
This Christmas, our toddler-aged granddaughter received her first pair of binoculars--from her maternal grandfather. This birding thing can be infectious!
Whatever your age and birding ability, look up www.CheyenneAudubon.org. Join us for hybrid programs, field trips and other activities such as the 8th Annual Cheyenne Habitat Hero Workshop Jan. 29 at Laramie County Community College, also available virtually.