Earlier this month, the ninth annual Cheyenne Habitat Hero workshop was held at Laramie County Community College. It attracted about 100 in-person registrants and 400 online. The topic was how to garden in a future with less water available.
Keynote speaker Jim Tolstrup, director of the High Plains Environmental Center in Loveland, Colorado, gave us the background on how the high plains plant and animal communities have fared, first under the indigenous people, then trappers, settlers, ranchers, farmers and suburbanites.
Ninety-seven percent of American grasslands are degraded. It means that what we need today is not conservation — there is barely anything left to conserve — but restoration.
Restoration with native prairie plants is obvious for acreage owners. Prairie flowers replacing our urban lawns benefit pollinator species, if not antelope — unless you live near the base.
One attribute of prairie plants is that once established, they don’t need irrigation.
The voices of experience included Jim’s, with his slide of lush vegetation that is no longer irrigated. Rex Lockman from the Laramie County Conservation District discussed the Native Prairie Island Project that started a seeding program for old and new septic leach fields last year. Nancy Loomis explained how to harvest free water.
Instead of driving over the snow in your driveway, shovel or blow it onto the lawn on either side. Nancy has put in a garden next to her driveway, and the water from the snow she places on it means she doesn’t have to water it in the summer. She planted traditional ground covers like creeping phlox, partridge feather and candytuft. Her future garden expansion will favor the natives she encourages at the garden next to Laramie County Library’s parking lot.
In Nancy’s and my 1950s-’60s neighborhoods, the sidewalk is adjacent to the curb — no green strip in between. It makes total sense to throw the shoveled snow on your lawn or garden instead of in the street — which makes it difficult for people to park in front of your house when they visit anyway.
A fair amount of your harvested snow from your hardscape, walks, decks and driveways will evaporate on windy days. Plus, it isn’t going to sink much into the frozen ground. Obviously, more of the water from spring snowstorms will sink in.
But extra snow cover provides longer protection from our drying winds for your lawn and garden.
There is another way for you to harvest snow away from your hardscape areas. Let last year’s garden growth act as snow fence that collects blowing snow in drifts.
However, I recommend removing vegetable garden vegetation, because those plants are prone to diseases. Consider replacing them in winter with other obstacles for collecting snow.
The most thought-provoking presentation was by Cheryl Miller from the U.S. Geological Survey. She has a groundwater demonstration setup that reminded me of an ant farm. Sand and dirt were pressed between two clear vertical panels. Tubes inserted vertically represented wells. Food coloring representing pollution in one well that could be seen to migrate into a neighboring well that was being pumped.
The representation of a stream was kept flowing by snowmelt and stormwater runoff, as well as groundwater. Pumping nearby wells caused it to dry up.
Cheryl showed why septic systems need to be monitored so that they don’t adversely affect wells for drinking water. The same can be said for nitrates from over-fertilization.
I think the take-home for rural, as well as urban residents and gardeners is that groundwater is precious and maybe shouldn’t be wasted on landscaping, especially when there are low-water alternatives for lawns and flower gardens.
Zach Hutchinson from Audubon Rockies gave us an update on the development of a pollinator survey we can use in our home gardens. Michelle Bohanan gave us a pep talk on winter sowing, and provided the jugs, soil and native seed to try it at home.
We are already talking about a theme for next year’s workshop: getting back to basics. How do you restore, or install, a piece of prairie on your property?
Meanwhile, check the Habitat Hero information available at Audubon Rockies and Cheyenne Audubon websites.
This spring, look for native prairie plants for sale, but not the fancy varieties at the big box stores. Try shopping online at the High Plains Environmental Center’s plant sale featuring 150 straight native species. It starts March 31 and continues into September.
Place your order and then drive down to Loveland in the next day or two to pick it up. Be sure to allow time for a walk around the demonstration gardens there. It’s hard to believe only the new transplants are irrigated.