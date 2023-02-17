Habitat Hero logo

Earlier this month, the ninth annual Cheyenne Habitat Hero workshop was held at Laramie County Community College. It attracted about 100 in-person registrants and 400 online. The topic was how to garden in a future with less water available.

Keynote speaker Jim Tolstrup, director of the High Plains Environmental Center in Loveland, Colorado, gave us the background on how the high plains plant and animal communities have fared, first under the indigenous people, then trappers, settlers, ranchers, farmers and suburbanites.

Barb Gorges, author of the book, “Cheyenne Garden Gossip,” and the blog http://cheyennegardengossip.wordpress.com, writes a monthly column about the joys and challenges of gardening on the High Plains. Contact her at bgorges4@msn.com.

