Bob Budd dropped the name of a new conservation tool during his book talk for the Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society last month. So, I asked Bob for more details a few days later.
The new habitat leasing program Bob mentioned is like conservation easements, but short term and with a lower price per acre.
First, let’s look at what a conservation easement is. Wikipedia has an extensive definition showing it dates back to the 1950s or earlier, but to summarize, an interested landowner finds willing partners to pay him or her not to use their land for certain purposes.
Those certain purposes are most often development or a subdivision, especially on farm and ranch land. Because the acreage can no longer be subdivided under a conservation easement, the property loses the value associated with subdivision.
The consenting landowner (it’s always a voluntary agreement) is paid for conserving the land. Who pays the landowner? In Bob’s experience as executive director of the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust, a state agency. In setting up some of these, it can be a mix of money from a nonprofit organization like The Nature Conservancy, a farm or ranch organization and government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource and Conservation Service (NRCS).
The conservation easement becomes part of the property, passed along to the next owner.
The landowner may recognize the conservation value of their land and seek the easement. The buyers of the easement confirm the conservation value and the financial value through an extensive appraisal process.
The land could be valuable for wildlife. Or maybe for other ecological services, such as absorbing precipitation to decrease flooding downstream, instead of increasing impervious pavement.
Around here, raising beef cattle doesn’t pay as well as selling land for homesites. A rancher may be lucky enough to improve their bottom line by leasing some of their property for wind farms, solar farms, or oil and gas development. Up until now, a conservation easement was one of few ways to be paid for providing wildlife habitat. But they are a hard sell because they are forever.
Well, now we will have habitat leasing. The details are still being ironed out, but Wyoming will be piloting the concept this spring. Simply, a landowner can sign a contract for a period of years, maybe 10 or 15, and receive an annual payment in return for maintaining their acreage to benefit habitat, migration routes and/or other ecological services.
It could be habitat for a species of concern, with an agency contacting the landowner to see if they want to sign up.
For this pilot program, Bob has been working with NRCS and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The habitat they are interested in is the seasonal migration corridors that have caught the public’s attention.
The Wyoming Migration Initiative has identified routes that are used by deer and antelope year after year as they move north from their wintering grounds to higher-elevation breeding grounds and back again in the fall.
These routes have to provide forage for the travelers or they will fail to breed successfully. The animals don’t seem to find new routes when there are obstacles.
So, protecting the historic migration routes with habitat leasing seems like a fair transaction for both the rancher and the wildlife.
Forty years ago, when I was in college studying natural resources and then range management, environmentalists and ranchers seemed to be on opposite sides of the fence, especially on topics like wolf reintroduction. But the wildlife folks and the ranchers have found they have much in common. Here in Wyoming, for instance, they have been successful in collaborating on how to help sage-grouse.
Bob has been there on the sage-grouse work. He’s the ranch-raised kid who, as he explains in his new book, “Otters Dance,” used to run feral through the willows, watching the birds and frogs.
In his previous job as the ranch manager for The Nature Conservancy’s Red Canyon Ranch near Lander, Bob worked out ways to keep cows and wildlife happy simultaneously. He knew his stream restoration worked when a family of otters moved in.
The ranchers Bob knows are knowledgeable about the wildlife on their places and always interested in learning more.
I remember Bob saying one time when Mark and I visited Red Canyon Ranch that when the environmentalists visited, they wanted to see the cows and find out how many there were. Visiting ranchers wanted to see the endangered plants.
Bob, himself, is a special kind of person. Pick up his book at the Wyoming State Museum, Game and Fish headquarters, the Cheyenne Frontier Days museum or online and see what I mean. He can take the fence down between two opposing camps. With him riding herd on this habitat leasing pilot, I’m pretty sure it can be successful.