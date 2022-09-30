October is a great time to stargaze. The skies are frequently clear, and the temperatures haven’t yet dipped down to the frigid range. Plus, you can have dark skies for a few hours before bedtime.
October evening skies are a mixture of summer constellations shining overhead and in the western sky. The dimmer and less-obvious autumn constellations are almost overhead, filling the eastern sky.
Overhead and a bit toward the west are Cygnus and Lyra, both of which contain two of the bright stars of the Summer Triangle – Deneb and Vega. Altair is the third Summer Triangle star, and found farther south in the sky in Aquila. If you have a telescope, check out Alberio, the bottom star of the Northern Cross of Cygnus. Alberio is a lovely blue-and-gold double star system.
Looking east of the Summer Triangle, you’ll spot the Great Square of Pegasus; its four stars aren’t as bright as what you see in the Summer Triangle. Above the eastern horizon, you’ll find the dim constellations of Aries, Pisces and Cetus. Pisces is easy to pick out right now because bright Jupiter is shining below the delicate “Circlet” of Pisces.
Also, the Milky Way starts on the northeastern horizon in Perseus, going up through Cassiopeia, stretching through Cygnus and flowing to the southwestern horizon, where you’ll find the teapot of Sagittarius.
If you are in dark skies, look for a dark band in the Milky Way starting in the Northern Cross; this is known as the Great Rift. Almost directly south, in the arrowhead-shaped constellation Capricornus, you’ll find the bright planet Saturn. Facing north, you’ll see the Big Dipper close to the horizon and the Little Dipper about halfway up in the sky. From the Little Dipper, look overhead, and you’ll find the stick house outline of Cepheus and the nearby obvious “W” or “M” shape of Cassiopeia.
The brightest objects this month in order of brightness are Jupiter, Vega, Capella, Saturn, Altair, Aldebaran, Fomalhaut and Deneb.
Some pretty little constellations are high overhead in the evening sky. Sagitta is between Altair (Aquila) and Alberio (Cygnus), and lies in a nice region of the Milky Way. It is a small, but striking constellation with four fairly bright stars in the shape of an arrow. You’ll find Sagitta inside the Summer Triangle.
Delphinus is another small constellation. It looks like a tiny kite, and is visible on clear nights. Delphinus is outside the Summer Triangle and west of Altair.
The Orionid meteor shower peaks this month on the morning of Oct. 21. The moon will be in a waning crescent phase and rise in the early morning hours. The moon will be up there, but not too bright. You might even enjoy the waning crescent as you watch for the Orionids in 2022. By the way, you’ll be seeing meteors resulting from the debris left behind from the many passages of Halley’s Comet every 76 years.
The first week of October is a great time to look before dawn for the zodiacal lights. The zodiacal light is a cone of eerie light above the sunrise or sunset point on the horizon. The weeks around the September equinox are your best chance to see the zodiacal light in the east before dawn. They are sometimes called the false dawn.
The light looks like a hazy pyramid. It appears in the sky just before true dawn lights the sky. It’s comparable in brightness to the Milky Way, but even milkier in appearance. Zodiacal lights are only white or light gray because colorful sunrises and sunsets are caused by Earth’s atmosphere, while zodiacal light originates from far outside our atmosphere, caused by sunlight reflecting off dust grains in the plane of our solar system.
Did you know Halloween has its origins in astronomical events? Halloween greeting cards often show a witch riding a broom in front of a full moon. But that is a misconception; there is rarely a full moon on Halloween. In fact, the last one was 2020 and the next one isn’t until 2039. Yet there is something in the sky every Halloween that’s been associated with Halloween and other day of the dead celebrations for hundreds of years.
In late October and early November, if you look up almost overhead, you will see the tiny cluster of stars called the Pleiades, or the Seven Sisters. Many ancient cultures believed when the Pleiades reached their highest point in the sky, it was the time to honor the dead. Pleiades can be spotted high overhead around midnight this time of year.
Halloween is short for “All Hallows’ Eve” and is the modern-day descendant of Samhain, a sacred festival of the ancient Celts and Druids. Samhain was usually celebrated from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 to welcome in the harvest and usher in “the dark half of the year,” or the coming winter. They believed the barriers between the physical world and the spirit world break down during Samhain, allowing more interaction between humans and occupants from the otherworld.
Because the Celts believed that the barrier between worlds was open during Samhain, offerings were left outside villages and fields for the otherworld creatures.
They believed that the dead might cross over during this time, as well, so the Celts dressed as animals and monsters so no one would kidnap them and take them to the otherworld.
It’s believed that Samhain happened on the night that the Pleiades star cluster was highest in the sky.
But, astronomically, Halloween occurs on a cross-quarter day. Cross-quarter days occur between the March and September equinoxes, and the June and December solstices. We call the four cross-quarter days Groundhog Day, May Day, Lammas and Halloween.
In the Northern Hemisphere, Halloween is the darkest of the cross-quarter days, coming at a time of year when the days are growing shorter. Early cultures believed the spirits of the dead wander from sunset until midnight around this cross-quarter day. Then, after midnight on Nov. 1, called All Saints’ Day, the ghosts go back to rest.
Although Halloween falls on Oct. 31 every year, the actual cross-quarter day now falls on Nov. 7. This shift is due to switching from the Julian to Gregorian calendar. And that’s why Halloween is associated with spooks, ghosts and goblins.