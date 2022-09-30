Double_Cluster.jpg

An image of the Double Cluster, which can be viewed with the naked eye, even in moderately dark conditions. Courtesy of Wikipedia

October is a great time to stargaze. The skies are frequently clear, and the temperatures haven’t yet dipped down to the frigid range. Plus, you can have dark skies for a few hours before bedtime.

October evening skies are a mixture of summer constellations shining overhead and in the western sky. The dimmer and less-obvious autumn constellations are almost overhead, filling the eastern sky.

This is a monthly article provided by the Cheyenne Astronomical Society (CAS). Marcy Curran is the editor of the Cheyenne Astronomical Society’s monthly newsletter and taught astronomy at LCCC for over 20 years. She also is an editor for EarthSky.org. For further information about the CAS visit our website at killerrabbit.co.

