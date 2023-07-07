I blame the puppy.
When she joined our family last September, I thought it would be a good idea to feed the birds hulled sunflower seeds so that there wouldn’t be hulls under the feeder for her to chew.
I noticed over the winter that we had more house sparrows visiting us than usual. Normally, few ever bothered to crack open our usual black oil sunflower seeds. They might look around under the feeder for scraps, but they don’t usually sit on the feeder, pulling out seeds.
Turns out they really like sunflower seeds — if they don’t have to deal with the hulls. And with more hanging around, more of them thought about nesting here, but not for the first time.
Last year, after the robins fledged one batch of young and laid one or two eggs for the next, the house sparrows started building their nest on top. They completely covered the robin eggs with a hollow ball of dry grass stems. The robins left. We took the whole mess down. House sparrows are one of three non-native bird species in the U.S. that are legal to disturb or kill without a permit, the others being starlings and pigeons, probably for agricultural reasons originally.
This year, we were happy to see the robins return to the ledge over our back door. It looked like the eggs hatched mid-May, about the time we left on a trip. The puppy left, too, so I didn’t worry about her picking up any fledglings falling out of the nest.
When we came home, the nest was empty. Mark took it down so the house sparrows wouldn’t take it over — the world does not need more house sparrows. Originally native to Europe and Asia, they have done a wonderful job of colonizing the globe, except for Antarctica.
I was surprised that the robins didn’t want to nest on our ledge a second time. They seemed to have abandoned our yard. On the other hand, every time I stood at the kitchen sink and looked out the window, there would be a male house sparrow on the wire, sometimes with dry grass in his beak. He would fly off somewhere to the left, out of sight.
Late June, Mark and I were standing not far from the robins’ favorite inner corner of our house exterior. We were discussing exactly where to set up a kennel to keep the puppy (and garden) safe when we aren’t outside with her.
Barely 6 feet from the robins’ favorite ledge are various electrical boxes hanging on the wall. I noticed one had a long piece of dead grass sticking out from the bottom. We opened it and found it half full of dry grass and a dozen feathers, and four tiny eggs. House sparrow eggs.
Dry grass and electrical connections are not a good combination. We cleaned out the box and put duct tape over the hole in the bottom where the wires, and house sparrows, entered it.
Within hours, we had robins in the yard again. They were our robins, the ones that don’t spook or attack us when we cross paths in the backyard. Within two days, there was most of a robin nest rebuilt on the ledge.
Some of the dry grass the robins collected, they pulled from the spots where puppy pee has killed the lawn, so we have the puppy to thank for making building materials so accessible.
For years, I’ve heard that as cute as invasive house sparrows are, they steal nesting cavities from native birds like bluebirds, or the red-breasted nuthatches that nested across the street in a tree hollow the last two years. This year, house sparrows have it.
Otherwise, I’ve never seen a house sparrow nest in the wild, except for the old hollow trees in one corner of Lions Park. Mostly, I’ve seen their messy nests sticking out of large commercial signs and other cavities of the human-built environment.
This recent experience shows that house sparrows can interfere with nesting by birds that don’t use cavities, like robins.
On to the next mystery: Why am I seeing gulls in Cheyenne this summer? Usually, they don’t get any closer to town than the landfill. There must be a new source of food around here, either trash or fish.
Oh, and I saw a hummingbird in Lions Park at the back of the amphitheater. It was inspecting the railings, maybe for spider webs for making a nest? It’s about four weeks earlier than we see hummingbirds in town when they return from nesting in the mountains.